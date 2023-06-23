Cannes Confidential on Acorn TV: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

The international romantic crime drama Cannes Confidential will premiere its first two episodes on Monday, June 26, 2023 on Acorn TV. Acorn TV is a streamer owned by AMC Networks. This miniseries will consist of six episodes in total and will showcase the cat-and-mouse chase between a cutthroat detective named Camille Delmasse and a skilled international conman named Harry King.

The show stars French TV drama actor Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber, and singer/actor Tamara Marthe. After the premiere of its first two episodes, a new episode will release every subsequent Monday until its finale, which is set to air on July 10, 2023.

Everything you need to know about Cannes Confidential on Acorn TV

Here is the trailer for Cannes Confidential released by Acorn TV:

From the above trailer, we learn that tensions are rising in Cannes, French Riviera as several mysterious crimes take place and the responsibility to get to the bottom of them falls on the shoulders of the unlikely duo of Camille Delmasse and Harry King. The main focus of the show is on these two characters as their love-hate relationship cumulates within the beauty of France.

Their chemistry only gets complicated after Camille makes a deal with her colleague Léa Robert. According to the deal, Camille’s father, who is an ex-Chief of Police, would be released from corruption charges.

The official synopsis of Cannes Confidential reads:

"From the creator of Midsomer Murders and Agatha Raisin comes a new detective series centered on the bicker-banter relationship between no-nonsense French detective Camille Delmasse and charming international conman Harry King."

It further states:

"Thrown together solving crimes on the French Riviera, Camille and Harry’s relationship lies at the heart of the show against a luxurious Cannes backdrop. Camille and Harry’s chemistry is complicated by Camille’s colleague and wing-woman, Léa Robert, and a deal they make to free Camille’s ex-Chief of Police father from corruption charges."

Cannes Confidential on Acorn TV: What to expect from Episodes 1 and 2 of the show?

1) Episode 1

The synopsis of the first episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Investigating the murder of a street artist, Cannes detective Camille Delmasse keeps running into the suave but shady Harry King; Camille's father, the former chief of police, is set to be cleared of corruption until secrets upend events."

This episode will see the lead characters investigating the murder of a street performer known as "the Jester." The more they dig, the more they realize that the dead guy had several enemies. The episode will also showcase the story of Camille's father whose name is Philippe Delmasse. He is a former chief of police.

This episode is titled "Death of a Jester."

2) Episode 2

The synopsis of the second episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"When a casino owner's wife is poisoned, suspicions fall on blacklisted gambler Roxie Roland; Camille turns to Harry for help, for who better to bring down a con woman than a con man; Harry discovers the name of the man threatening Camille's father."

This episode will see our heroes investigating the poisoning of a casino owner's wife. Furthermore, Harry will discover the identity of the man who threatened Camille's disgraced father.

This episode is titled "Creatures of Habit."

As mentioned before, both episodes will be released on Monday, June 26, 2023, on Acorn TV. Cannes Confidential is created by Chris Murray and executive produced by Patrick Nebout, Henrik Jansson-Schweizer, Catherine Mackin, and Bea Tammer.

Poll : 0 votes