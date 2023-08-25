The Chelsea Detective season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of the acclaimed British drama series The Chelsea Detective is all set to air on Acorn TV on Monday, August 28, 2023. The show centers around two detectives who set out to delve deep into the various murder cases in their locality. Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''London's Chelsea neighborhood is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deception, violence, greed and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem.''

The series features Adrian Scarborough in the leading role, accompanied by several others who portray crucial supporting characters. Noted TV producer Peter Fincham is the creator of the show.

The Chelsea Detective season 2 cast list: Who stars in Acorn TV's crime drama series?

1) Adrian Scarborough as D.I Max Arnold

Adrian Scarborough returns in the lead role of D.I Max Arnold in The Chelsea Detective season 2. He's the lead investigator and the protagonist of the story. Max's journey forms the narrative's core, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the new installment.

Adrian Scarborough perfectly embodies his character's core traits and has received high praise for his performance in the first season. Viewers can expect him to deliver another impressive performance in the new season. His other notable acting credits include Bloods, The Last Vermeer, Artemis Fowl, and The Ancient, to name a few.

2) Vanessa Emme as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh

Vanessa Emme plays the character of Layla Walsh in the new season of the British crime drama series. Walsh, who's from Exeter, joins Max Arnold in Chelsea. and together, the duo will investigate several murder cases plaguing their neighborhood.

Vanessa Emme looks quite impressive in the show's new trailer and promises to deliver a stellar performance. She's known for her performances in numerous other movies and TV shows like Bloodlands, The Anti Love Pill, and many more.

3) Sophie Stone as Ashley Wilton

Sophie Stone returns as the highly charismatic and intelligent Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton in The Chelsea Detective season 2. Stone has been brilliant throughout the first season and is expected to continue her good form in the new installment. Viewers might recognize her from The Crown, Doctor Who, and Coming Home, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the show also features several other actors playing significant supporting characters, including:

Lucy Phelps as DC Jess Lombard

Peter Bankolé as DC Connor Pollock

Rachael Stirling as Rebekah Chaban

Simon Williams as Maurice Swift

Frances Barber as Olivia Arnold

Anamaria Marinca as Astrid

The official trailer for The Chelsea Detective season 2 offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the highly anticipated upcoming installment. It maintains a mysterious and thrilling tone that fans of the first season would be familiar with.

The new season continues protagonist Max Arnold's eventful journey as a detective as he teams up with a new partner and investigates new murder cases in and around Chelsea.

Don't forget to watch the new season of The Chelsea Detective on Acorn TV on Monday, August 28, 2023.