Holding on Acorn TV: Release date, cast list, and more details explored

All episodes of the murder mystery show with hints of dark comedy, Holding, will be released on Monday, March 6, 2023, on Acorn TV. The upcoming show will be set in Ireland, where a cop leads a happy-go-lucky life until he is soon given the responsibility of solving a real crime.

Holding stars Conleth Hill as PJ Collins, Siobhán McSweeney as Bríd Riordan, Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross, Helen Behan as Abigail Ross, and Amy Conroy as Florence Ross. It also sees Pauline McLynn as Eileen O'Driscoll, Olwen Fouéré as Kitty Harrington, Clinton Liberty as Linus Dunne, Gary Shelford as Anthony Riordan, Eleanor Tiernan as Susan Hickey, Sky Yang as Stephen Chen, and Brenda Fricker as Lizzie Meaney in pivotal roles.

Actors including Demi Isaac Oviawe, Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Lochlann Ó Mearáin, and more will also feature in supporting roles.

Holding is based on Graham Norton's debut novel of the same name

The Irish-born comedian, actor, author, and television host wrote Holding in 2016 and won the Popular Fiction Book of the Year award for his work. ITV confirmed a TV adaptation of the same in May 2021. It was eventually filmed in Ireland in the summer of 2021 and debuted on ITV the following year in March.

The show has four episodes and follows the life of police sergeant PJ Collins. He resides in a small Irish town and is an introvert by nature. Moreover, he is not very interested in his job and spends most of his time eating comfort food and doing half-hearted police work, until one day human remains are found buried on a farm.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Sergeant PJ Collins is a gentle mountain of a man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career and has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid"

It continues:

"A story of love, secrets, and loss, Holding is a darkly comic tale that shrewdly observes the lives of its characters, each with frailties, complexities, and pasts they’d rather keep hidden. The story is a murder mystery laced with dark comedy and centered around the minutiae of rural Irish life."

The show is directed by Kathy Burke and written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan. It is produced by Martina Niland.

Who is Holding author Graham Norton?

Graham Norton is a well-known Irish comedian, actor, television host, and author. He is famous for his comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show, for which he has won numerous awards. He received the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance three times for So Graham Norton, which ran from 2000 to 2002.

He also presented the Saturday morning slot on BBC Radio 2 from 2010 to 2020. In 2021, he began his career with Virgin Radio UK, presenting on Saturdays and Sundays. In October 2014, Norton released a memoir called The Life and Loves of a He-Devil, which was honored as the Non-Fiction Book of the Year at the 2014 Irish Book Awards.

