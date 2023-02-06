Bloodlands season 2 cast list and characters explored

Acorn TV's Bloodlands season 2 is all set to air on the platform for US viewers on Monday, February 6, 2023. The series tells the story of a Northern Irish police officer who tackles a wide range of cases whilst battling his own inner demons.

The official synopsis of the show, according to AMC Networks, reads:

''This season DCI Tom Brannick (Nesbitt) returns as the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose the true identity of the legendary assassin codenamed Goliath. Between Tom and redemption stands the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), whose intentions may be far from innocent. They will scheme together, keeping each other in knife point’s reach, as they try to solve the riddle the accountant left behind.''

The description further states:

''As they become more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia will draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna, Ripper Street), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch, Cracker) and DC “Birdy” Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Pettigrew), until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.''

The show stars actor James Nesbitt in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The second season of the show already started airing in the UK on September 18, 2022.

Bloodlands season 2 cast list: James Nesbitt and others star in crime thriller series

1) James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick

James Nesbitt has taken up the lead role of Tom Brannick in Acorn TV's Bloodlands. Brannick is a brilliant police officer with a dark past that comes back to haunt him. He's the heart and soul of the show, and it is through his eyes that viewers see the story unfold.

Nesbitt has been phenomenal throughout the show and has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance. Apart from Bloodlands, he's known for his performances in Waking Ned, Murphy's Law, and many more.

2) Lorcan Cranitch as DCS Jackie Twomey

Lorcan Cranitch (Image via IMDb)

Actor Lorcan Cranitch has played the character of Jackie Twomey in the police procedural series. Cranitch looks impressive in the trailer, and his equation with Tom is one of the defining aspects of the series.

Lorcan Cranitch's other notable film and TV acting credits include Dancing at Lughnasa, which also starred Meryl Streep, Parnell and the Englishwoman, and Deacon Brodie, to name a few.

3) Charlene McKenna as DS Niamh McGovern

Charlene McKenna has starred in Bloodlands season 2 as DS Niamh McGovern. McKenna has been brilliant throughout the first season, capturing her character's fierce determination and resilience with absolute ease.

She has previously starred in various other popular films and shows like Pure Mule, Whistleblower, Vienna Blood, Peaky Blinders, Clan of the Cave Bear, and many more.

The series also features several others portraying pivotal supporting roles like:

Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick

Chris Walley as DC Billy “Birdy” Bird

Diarmaid Murtagh as Robert Dardis

Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle

Viewers can stream the second season of Bloodlands on Acorn TV on Monday, February 6, 2023.

