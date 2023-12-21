Who was Torben Ulrich? All about Lars Ulrich's parents as Metallica drummer's dad passes away

Torben Ulrich, the father of the popular Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has tragically passed away at the age of 95. The news about Torben Ulrich’s demise was shared by Lars himself, who took to social media to write:

“95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing….and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude. Thank you endlessly! I love you, Dad.”

Lars did not state the cause of Torben Ulrich’s death. However, as soon as he posted the news, tributes started pouring in on the post.

Torben Ulrich was a tennis pro, filmmaker, poet, painter, journalist, and renowned musician. Born in October 1928, Torben Ulrich also played tennis from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Torben Ulrich won the Antwerp International singles and the Stuttgart Open tournament

Torben Ulrich was a popular tennis player, who won many awards and titles, including the Antwerp International singles title in 1951, and the Stuttgart Open tournament in 1953. He then became a professional tennis player, and by 1976, he was one of the top-ranked senior players in the world.

He was also a passionate journalist and had an interest in music and films. He formed a New Orleans-inspired jazz band, in which he played the clarinet for a long time. He also founded the music group, Instead Of, with Lori Goldston and released the album Oakland Moments, which became quite popular amongst the masses.

Apart from this, Ulrich also directed two films in 1988 and 2002, which were The Ball And The Wall and Body & Being: Before The Wall. As Ulrich’s son, Lars Ulrich, posted about his father’s demise, netizens commented and poured in tributes for the deceased legendary tennis player.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich's father (Image via Instagram)

While social media users continue to mourn, the family has not yet revealed what caused his death. At the same time, the family has yet to reveal details about the funeral and memorial services.