Who is Tracey Jacobs? Johnny Depp's former agent opens up on actor's 'unprofessional' behavior and anger issues

Johnny Depp's former agent Tracey Jacobs recently testified at the former’s ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. She appeared in court via video disposition and opened up about Depp’s alleged “unprofessional” behavior, anger issues, and substance abuse.

Jacobs reportedly represented Depp for 30 years and has been a part of his journey in the industry since the early years. She called the actor “extraordinarily talented,” but mentioned that her talent was “compatible” with Depp’s and that she helped him become “one of the biggest stars in the world.”

The agent said that her professional relationship with Depp became more complicated in the final ten years because of his “unprofessional behavior” and claimed that the actor had a tendency to show up late on film sets. She stated:

“Showing up late to set consistently on virtually every movie. I never said you're a difficult client... But I was honest. I said, 'You've got to stop doing this, it's hurting you.' And it did.”

Jacobs also shared that she had to go to Australia twice while filming the fifth installment of the Pirates franchise to deal with Johnny Depp being late and not showing up on set. She also said that part of his “unprofessional behavior” stemmed from his increased use of alcohol and drugs.

The media professional claimed that Depp allegedly romanticized the drug culture and had a “fundamental issue with anger” that turned out to be worse over the years. She even alleged that no one in Disney committed to hiring Depp for another Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Jacobs further said that she does not know why Johnny Depp “terminated” her but that he “terminated almost everyone in his life.”

Everything to know about Johnny Depp's former agent Tracey Jacobs

Tracey Jacobs collaborated with Johnny Depp for 30 years (Image via Stephanie V. Rogers/Law & Crime Network/Twitter)

Tracey Jacobs is one of the top agents in Hollywood associated with the United Talent Agency (UTA). She has represented some of the most prominent stars in Hollywood since joining UTA as a partner in 1998.

In 2008, Jacobs was appointed to the UTA Board of Directors and made history by becoming the first woman to hold the position at a major talent agency. According to her official bio, the power broker has been a staunch supporter of multiple animal charities and an advocate for The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization.

Jacobs was known for collaborating with Johnny Depp for more than three decades. She signed him shortly after he played the role of Tom Hanson on the Fox series 21 Jump Street and helped him transition him into one of the most dynamic actors in the world, with movies grossing more than $7 billion.

Speaking to Variety in 2009, Jacobs likened the roles of agents to mini-studios. She said:

“Agents are acting like mini-studios. We’re expected to make packaging easier. The days of first-dollar gross and giant paydays have mostly been replaced by pool deals and complex backends.”

She also opened up about her relationship with her clients in the same interview:

“From day one when my client is attached, I’m involved with speaking to the heads of these departments; all of whom are incredibly smart. It’s essential that they’re behind the client.”

In addition to Depp, Jacobs also signed renowned actors like Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim Robbins, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Mullally and Simon Pegg, among others. Jacobs’ association with Depp ended after the latter left UTA and signed with CAA in 2016.

