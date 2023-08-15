Who is Trevian Kutti? All you need to know as Kanye West’s former publicist gets charged in Georgia indictment connected to Trump election scheme

Trevian Kutti, a publicist based in Chicago, was among the individuals charged in Georgia on Monday. The charges are part of a broader accusation that they conspired to unlawfully reverse the 2020 election outcome in favor of former President Donald Trump, disrupting the peaceful transfer of power.

Kutti allegedly traveled from Chicago to Atlanta to meet an election worker named Ruby Freeman in January 2021. The purpose was to pressure the worker to provide testimony supporting claims of election fraud.

She presented herself as a 'crisis manager' sent by a notable figure. The election volunteer, aged 62, shared that Kutti appeared unannounced at her doorstep and introduced herself but didn't mention her association with West, a close billionaire friend of then-President Trump.

Trevian Kutti is now facing charges alongside Trump and 17 others. They have a little less than two weeks to surrender to authorities. The Fulton County district attorney has announced plans to conduct a joint trial for all 19 defendants.

The indictment, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, results from a comprehensive investigation of two years. This marks the fourth legal case brought against former president Donald Trump.

The charges included in this indictment are extensive, covering offenses such as racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery, making false statements, and other related allegations.

Trevian Kutti is an American publicist and former publicist of big rappers like Kanye West and R Kelly

Trevian Kutti and Kanye West (Image via @treviankutti Instagram handle)

Trevian Kutti is a professional public relations and marketing known for her work with famous people like Kanye West, R. Kelly, and the Young Black Leadership Council during President Donald Trump's time. She's also part of the Women's Global Initiative, a group for business connections.

Although her connection with Kanye West is not very clear, it is confirmed that she worked for R. Kelly until 2018. She lists herself on LinkedIn as the Director of "TrevianWorldwide." She is also the spokesperson for boxing champ Terence Crawford and fashion creator Krikor Jabotian.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Trevian Kutti graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a communications degree. She began her PR career in a small agency in Chicago and moved to Los Angeles for a larger company. In 2018, she got hired as Kanye West's publicist and Director of Operations.

However, in December 2021, Kutti and three others were indicted for allegedly pressuring a Georgia election worker to falsely admit to voting fraud. The indictment claims she met with Ruby Freeman on January 4, 2021, trying to involve her in counting fake votes. Kutti denies any wrongdoing and is set to face prison.

Besides her PR work, Trevian Kutti is a political activist and was part of the Young Black Leadership Council during Trump's presidency. She has been part of campaigns for other Republican candidates too.