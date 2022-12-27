Who was Trina Newman Townsend? Family mourns as Los Angeles pastor is killed while delivering Christmas gifts to children

Trina Newman Townsend, a Los Angeles pastor and activist, was killed while getting things out of the back of her car after delivering presents to kids in the community.

Townsend, 62, was also a foster mother to six children. On Saturday, December 24, Townsend was killed in a hit-and-run after delivering presents to underprivileged children on Christmas Eve.

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal @gchahal Trina Newman-Townsend, 61, was struck while getting into her car at the intersection of 88th Street and South Broadway in South Los Angeles at about 3.25pm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department @LAPDHQ Trina Newman-Townsend, 61, was struck while getting into her car at the intersection of 88th Street and South Broadway in South Los Angeles at about 3.25pm, according to the Los Angeles Police Department @LAPDHQ.

Authorities said Townsend was struck by the driver of a blue, mid-sized sedan while she was getting things out of the back of the car. Authorities have offered a $50,000 reward for any information on the hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after striking the pastor, who died at the scene.

Details on Trina Newman Townsend's death

Gurbaksh Singh Chahal @gchahal Newman-Townsend, a beloved community activist, died at the scene. Her heartbroken friends and family are now pleading with the driver who fled the scene of the accident to come forward. Newman-Townsend, a beloved community activist, died at the scene. Her heartbroken friends and family are now pleading with the driver who fled the scene of the accident to come forward.

On Saturday, December 24, Trina Newman Townsend, a beloved community pastor, activist, and foster mother to six children, was killed in a hit-and-run near the area of South Broadway and 88th Street in Los Angeles at around 3:30 pm.

Dewayne Newman, brother of Townsend, told NBC Los Angeles that his sister was delivering presents to the underprivileged children moments before she was struck by the vehicle while getting things out of her car. Townsend’s three foster children were reportedly in the car when she was killed on impact by the unknown driver who fled the scene.

Following the tragic incident, the family of the victim implored the assailant to turn himself in and do the right thing. Dwayne Newman said:

"She had three children in the car with her that witnessed this and I know they need some closure. I know they need some help."

He added:

"If you have any kind of compassion in your heart, if you have any kind of mercy, any sympathy, any humanity, please help us and just turn yourself in."

Sumner @renmusb1 LA Authorities sought public’s help Mon., to find a blue sedan & its driver that fatally struck a mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman -Townsend, 62, of LA, according to County coroner’s office. LA Authorities sought public’s help Mon., to find a blue sedan & its driver that fatally struck a mother who was dropping off toys at a Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Trina Newman -Townsend, 62, of LA, according to County coroner’s office.😢 https://t.co/JwmLP8JQLu

Townsend’s devastated daughter, Amarrie Nicasio, who spoke highly of her mother, describing her as a benevolent woman who always helped people in need, echoed her uncle's statement, saying:

“She helped everybody, she gave back to the community in every way she could. Whoever did this needs to step up and turn yourself in.”

Pastor Kenneth Pitchford, a friend of Trina Newman Townsend, told KTLA that the minister's death dealt a devastating blow to the community.

“Everybody is heart-stricken at this moment. Words can’t describe what she means to this community.”

Police reportedly obtained surveillance footage from the area to locate the suspect still at large. Officials have offered a reward of $50,000 for any information on a blue sedan that was seen fleeing the scene after striking the victim.

Poll : 0 votes