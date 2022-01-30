Who was Tyler Lopresti Castro? New York college student dies after being exposed to freezing temperatures 

A student, identified as Tyler Lopresti Castro, from New York's SUNY Oneonta college was found dead due to exposure to subzero temperatures, the school announced on January 28.

The Police Department of Oneonta said that Lopresti-Castro was found lying on the pavement at the Oneonta Public Transit bus garage on January 27 at about 6:50 a.m. near Exit 13 of I-88 on Silas Lane. He was recognized as Lopresti-Castro by his college identification card.

Officers from the police and fire departments responded to the scene and treated the man for extended exposure to freezing temperatures. Afterward, Lopresti-Castro was taken to A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital.

According to the release, detectives reviewed video footage from the bus garage and videos taken from the busses used the night before. No video was available of Tyler Lopresti Castro riding a city bus. In the video from the bus garage, Lopresti-Castro can be seen emerging from a wooded area behind the garage at approximately 2:15 a.m.

A search of the surrounding area indicates that he crossed a drainage creek and climbed through the snow before emerging on Oneonta City property near the eastbound off-ramp for I-88 at the intersection of state Route 205.

Lopresti-Castro was last seen around midnight on January 27. To fill in the timeline, police asked the public if they had any information regarding the boy's whereabouts between midnight and 2:15 a.m.

Tyler Lopresti Castro's last known clothing was a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is described as 5'10" and 170 pounds.

Who was Tyler Lopresti Castro?

Tyler Lopresti Castro was a 20-year-old student pursuing professional accounting at SUNY Oneonta. He was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, New York. The school's athletics site listed him on the 2019-20 roster for men's track and field.

As per the statement issued by the college, the authorities at the school were informed about Lopresti Castro's death on January 27 and were grieving the loss of the student.

"Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student’s family and friends. Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time."

College authorities said they offered grief treatment and counseling to their 6,000 students, faculty and staff.

