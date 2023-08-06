Who is Ugly God? Real name and net worth explored as rapper is accused of killing his best friend's father

Rapper Ugly God, whose real name is Royce Rodriguez, was recently accused of murdering his best friend's father. The rapper is allegedly responsible for killing and shooting a 50-year-old man identified as Renaldo Delavallade in Gulfport, Mississippi, as per WLOX.

The police received distressing 911 calls about a shooting on June 29 at 12 pm and discovered Delavallade's lifeless body in a vehicle. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds, which led to his demise.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Reports are coming out claiming Ugly God is being accused of allegedly m*rdering his best friend’s dad while driving during an argument last month.. a man says Ugly God admitted to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/wMZDT2LS1Q

Police Chief Adam Cooper at that time disclosed that a suspect (Ugly God) is currently in custody and is reportedly cooperating with detectives in the investigation surrounding the shooting, as per WLOX.

Who is Ugly God? His net worth, real name and how he shot to fame

Ugly God, whose real name is Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, is a prominent American rapper and hip-hop artist who shot to fame with his unique style and catchy tracks. Prior to adopting this name, he went by the name P*ssy Bacon, but later changed it to the now well-known stage name.

Born on September 19, 1996, in Indiana, the rapper grew up in Houston, Texas, where his passion for music began to take shape. His career in the music industry began to gain momentum in 2016 when he released his single, Water, which quickly went viral and garnered millions of views on various platforms.

His rise to stardom was further solidified with the release of his debut mixtape, The Bo*ty Tape, which showcased his comedic and laid-back style. This mixtape, released in 2017, was met with positive reviews and helped him establish a dedicated fanbase.

With his self-deprecating humor and unique approach to hip-hop, he carved out a niche for himself in the competitive music scene.

As his popularity soared, so did his financial success. According to Wealthy Gorilla, His net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 million.

His earnings primarily came from music sales, lucrative concert tours, brand partnerships, and other entrepreneurial ventures. The rapper's ability to connect with his audience through his relatable and humorous lyrics further contributed to his commercial success and increased his net worth over time.

Victim's relative made serious accusations against the rapper and shared TIkTok videos about it

Moreover, in recent TikTok videos, a family member of Renaldo Delavallade, who goes by Tishia on TikTok, has made serious accusations against rapper Ugly God, whose real name is Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez.

The relative claims that Ugly God is the alleged shooter responsible for Delavallade's tragic death.

In the TikToks, the relative also said that the alleged suspect that police took in custody is the 26-year-old rapper.

According to Tishia, they have shared a police case report that points to Ugly God as the suspect who used a small caliber handgun to shoot Delavallade while he was sitting in his car.

These accusations have raised concerns and questions about the events surrounding the incident.

Furthermore, the person alleged that the rapper escaped prosecution for the crime due to his uncle's status as a judge in the city. The relative of the victim also accused the rapper of boasting about his alleged involvement in the crime.