Who is Vanessa Posso? All about Gervonta Davis' girlfriend as toothbrush incident sparks wild reactions online

Professional boxer Gervonta Davis, also known as Tank, was recently arrested in Florida and charged with one count of domestic violence/battery. However, he recently took to social media to give a justification on the matter.

The boxer uploaded some graphic images on social media, alleging that the violence was meted out by his girlfriend Vanessa Posso, who has accused him of domestic violence. Davis claimed that Posso spat on him and stuck his toothbrush in poop.

On Wednesday, Davis was arrested after police responded to 911 calls about an alleged domestic violence incident at a Parkland residence in South Florida. Two separate calls were made, in which a woman can he beard saying "he's going to kill me." The 911 calls were later released by TMZ after being authenticated by the Broward County Sheriff's Department.

Vanessa Posso and Gervonta Davis share a child together

Vanessa Posso was born on May 30, 1988, and hails from Colombia.

Posso, 34, is an Instagram influencer and model. She boasts over 717,000 followers on the platform, where she often posts fashion-related videos and images. She is also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, and her current net worth is estimated to be $500,000.

In addition, she is also a businesswoman. She created the jewelry brand RichGirlz, which currently has almost 40k followers on Instagram. The brand claims to "specialize in body chains and sterling silver jewelry since 2010."

Posso also offers a range of skincare products on her website.

Vanessa Posso has two daughters, one with Gervonta Davis, named Giovanna, and another named Jada Milan, whose father's identity remains unknown.

Netizens react to the incident shared by Davis on Instagram

The debacle between Gervonta Davis and his girlfriend Vanessa Posso has sparked some hilarious reactions online:

꓄꒐ꉔꄲꇙ @LA_MadeMe @RyanLushman @Gervontaa Lowkey feelin sorry for this man, that BM might be a setup @RyanLushman @Gervontaa Lowkey feelin sorry for this man, that BM might be a setup

Riz @JiggyRiz That Gervonta Davis Situation Is Wild. Really Hope He Didn’t Put Hands On That Woman & I Hope She Didn’t Spit On Him & Put Sh*t on His Toothbrush That Gervonta Davis Situation Is Wild. Really Hope He Didn’t Put Hands On That Woman & I Hope She Didn’t Spit On Him & Put Sh*t on His Toothbrush

Netizens react to Gervonta's story 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens react to Gervonta's story 2/2 (Image via Twitter)

In terms of the case, the arrest was made within 90 minutes of the 911 phone call, but the boxer was actively denying the allegations using his social media. However, an incident report of the case states that Davis did in fact intentionally touch and strike the listed victim, his girlfriend.

Vanessa Posso with Gervonta Davis (Image via Instagram)

Reports state that Gervonta Davis struck an unidentified woman in the right side of her face using a closed hand. The force of the blow left a cut over the alleged victim’s upper lip on the right side of her mouth.

He was held overnight at the Broward County Main Jail until his court hearing in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Florida, where his bail was set to $1000 and was issued a no-contact order prior to his release Wednesday afternoon.

Poll : 0 votes