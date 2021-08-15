"Playing with his life": Jake Paul trolled after calling out Gervonta Davis for a fight

Jake Paul must enjoy trolling other fighters. In a tweet on August 14th, Paul shared a poorly edited photo of professional boxer Gervonta Davis.

Davis, 26, is the current super lightweight, super featherweight, and lightweight titleholder since 2019. He is also undefeated, with 25 knockout wins and zero losses. Davis also has a southpaw boxing stance, opposite Jake Paul's orthodox.

In the edited image, Paul shared, Gervonta's head and neck were placed over a child standing before a 'you must be this tall to ride' sign at the carnival. He captioned the photoshopped image with:

"Someone has a short temper!"

Jake Paul also directly mentioned Gervonta Davis, who responded by telling Paul to "leave [me] the f--- alone." However, Jake Paul responded to Davis's tweet.

"You’re just mad you’re not tall enough to ride the rides at the amusement park."

Previously, Jake Paul shared a 'hit list' video in which Gervonta Davis' name was listed under fellow YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Twitter users react to Jake Paul's call-out tweet

Many Twitter users poked fun at Jake Paul for this prodding behavior. Others were shocked when Jake Paul called out Davis. Jake Paul is set to compete against former MMA champion Tyron Woodley on August 28. Paul also joked previously about fighting Conor McGregor before McGregor sustained an injury at UFC 264.

Many users commented that Jake Paul would not want to fight Gervonta "Tank" Davis for his undefeated title. A few netizens also hypothesized about the unusual matchup between Paul and Davis.

One user commented:

"[U] don't want that smoke Jake stay to YouTubers an[d] basketball players."

Another user commented:

"Jake Paul is so strong behind the keyboard."

A third user stated:

"You do not want that fight Jake."

You do not want that fight Jake — Jawsh (@JawshIsThe1) August 15, 2021

Jake paul is so strong behind the keyboard — Hesham (@ItisHesham) August 15, 2021

Bro really crop his head off from a mugshot photo 💀 — Jorge Alvarado (@FightFreak3437) August 15, 2021

U dnt want thst smoke Jake stay to youtubers an basketball players — ELOTHEGREAT (@ELOTHEGREAT1) August 15, 2021

Woodley was one thing but if Paul goes forward with this one he’s gonna wake up at the Pop Smoke concert 💀💀💀 — Harry Burgan (@Willverine16) August 15, 2021

Paul needs to stick to knocking out MMA fighters. — bombs boxing™ (@bombsboxing) August 15, 2021

No cap this fight would sell 1.2 million ppv — Jawsh (@JawshIsThe1) August 15, 2021

And the trolling begins lol paul brothers are excellent at that. You got him in your pocket now @jakepaul — chadsi 🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@chadnovz) August 15, 2021

I didn’t know short jokes were still in, seems like @jakepaul is a bit SHORT on comedy these days… — RealEZRob (@realrobdelaney1) August 15, 2021

Why are you trying to fight guys that weigh 60 lbs lighter than you ? Wtf — J.J Hanna (@HANNACONDAA) August 15, 2021

Bro tank would wipe the floor with u — Matthew (@ghost4one4) August 15, 2021

Gervonta Davis has not commented further or responded to Jake Paul's follow-up tweet and Paul has not further taunted Gervonta Davis yet. Meanwhile, Logan Paul has yet to acknowledge his brother's 'hit list' with him being a possible final contender.

Edited by Srijan Sen