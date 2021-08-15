Jake Paul mocks Gervonta Davis's height after adding him to his "hit list"

Holding an undefeated professional boxing record of 3-0, Jake Paul has taken aim at one of boxing’s top young stars, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Ahead of Jake’s older brother Logan’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. this June, Davis had called out Jake Paul for a fight on the Logan-Floyd event’s undercard. However, the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight didn’t come to fruition.

Gervonta Davis challenged @JakePaul to a fight on the #MayweatherPaul PPV card 👀 pic.twitter.com/bEWChnk9qw — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 7, 2020

Fast-forward to this month, and Jake Paul has now released a video of his “hit list”. One of several names on the list is that of Davis.

Jake Paul stated:

“Jake Paul’s hit list – Gib (AnEsonGib)? Done. Nate Robinson? Done. Ben Askren? Done. Tyron Woodley? August 29th. Canelo (Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez)? Scared. Nate or Nick Diaz; whichever one wants it. Kamaru ‘Disney channel’ Usman, Timmy (Tommy) Fury, Conor McGregor, KSI.

“Gervonta Davis – Floyd’s son. And maybe, Logan Paul. Question mark. I’ll see y’all August 29th ‘cause next up is Tyron Woodley.”

Not one to be outdone, Gervonta Davis put forth a tweet warning Jake Paul to leave him alone.

Jake Paul better leave me tf alone.. — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) August 14, 2021

Davis’ tweet read as follows:

“Jake Paul better leave me tf alone..”

Jake Paul fired back at Gervonta Davis by sending out a couple of tweets wherein he’s seemingly jibed at Davis’s height.

you’re just mad you’re not tall enough to ride the rides at the amusement park https://t.co/yoWGY3twhc — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 15, 2021

Jake Paul’s tweets read as follows:

“You’re just mad you’re not tall enough to ride the rides at the amusement park”

“someone has a SHORT temper @Gervontaa!!”

As listed on Boxrec, Jake Paul’s height is 6′ 1″ (185 cm), whereas Gervonta Davis’ height is 5′ 5½″ (166 cm). One ought to note that despite these being their respective listed heights, the actual statistics may vary.

Jake Paul faces Tyron Woodley; Gervonta Davis’s next opponent is yet to be confirmed

Tyron Woodley (left); Jake Paul (right)

Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29th, 2021. Paul has vowed to KO Woodley and continue his ascent to the top of the fight game.

Meanwhile, ‘Tank’ is promoted by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. ‘Money’ Mayweather is hailed by many for being a father figure to several up-and-coming boxers, including Davis.

Mayweather Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions had been trying to work out a deal to have Davis fight Golden Boy fighter Ryan Garcia at 135 pounds. Nevertheless, the fight hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

Leonard Ellerbe says Mayweather Promotions inquired about a potential Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight earlier this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/IqwDZjFUk4 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 30, 2021

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava