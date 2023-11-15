Who was Vernest Moore? Model Erica L Carrington goes viral for open casket funeral runway walk  

American model Erica L Carrington found herself in deep waters after she posted a video of herself walking the ramp at the funeral of popular fashion designer, Vernest Moore. The incident took place at the Newark Museum of Art, and the video was uploaded by the model on November 12, 2023.

The video shows Erica L Carrington coming down the ramp in a grey dress, and walking towards the casket of Vernest Moore. She then stood by his casket for a second, struck a pose and then started walking back to the red carpet. Claiming how she was “hyperventilating almost up until the very moment,” she captioned her video:

"To say that this was one of THEE MOST CHALLENGING things I have had to do would be an understatement. I CAN’T BELIEVE this would be my final walk for you, so I WON’T! From now on…even if I’m not walking FOR YOU, I’ll be walking WITH YOU, because I know you’ll ALWAYS be with me."

Since then, the model has been bashed for paying homage to Vernest Moore by walking the ramp. However, after the massive backlash, Erica spoke up and claimed that the designer “would have liked” her way, and it would have been his wish too.

Fashion designer Vernest Moore was 62 years old when he tragically passed away on October 22, 2023, as per Complex. Being the CEO of Vissions Consultants Group, Vernest Moore was known for his Haute Coutoure designs, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Vernest Moore was known for designing the uniform of the NJPAC’s Jubilation Gospel Choir: More about him as funeral video goes viral

Born and brought up in Philadelphia, the fashion designer lived in Newark and was the CEO of Vissions Consultants Group. Apart from this, he was also a distinguished designer, specializing in both ready-to-wear and avant-garde bridal wear.

A Morgan State University graduate with a degree in Education, Moore's journey into clothing design began during his junior year. His label, Vissions by Ve’ Moore, is renowned amongst the masses. Furthermore, Vernest Moore also designed uniforms for NJPAC’s Jubilation Gospel Choir, as per Newark Fashion Forward.

His brand has been a featured label at prestigious fashion events globally, including those hosted by institutions like the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Parson School of Design. His work has also been featured in many magazines like Essence, Upscale, Black Elegance Magazine, and more.

At Moore's funeral, as Erica walked the ramp to pay homage to the deceased fashion designer by striking a pose near his casket, the world of social media was left shocked:

Social media users bashed model Erica for walking the ramp at the funeral of the fashion designer. (Image via Instagram)

While the model has spoken up on the matter stating how she thinks that the fashion designer would have wanted this, backlash and negative comments continue to pour in as many found the act “inappropriate.”