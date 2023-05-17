Who were the victims in the Buffalo Grove car accident? Community mourns students killed in Wheeling crash

A major crash in suburban Wheeling, Illinois, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, claimed the lives of four Buffalo Grove High School students while leaving three others injured. The four victims, all teens between the ages of 16 and 18, were in the same vehicle, and their identities have been confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's and Lake County Coroner's offices.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that four of the three victims were Wheeling residents, 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran, and 18-year-old Richard De-Ita. At the same time, the Lake County Coroner's office has identified the fourth victim as 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas, a resident of Arlington Heights.

Apart from the four Buffalo Grove High School-going teenagers, another student was injured during the multi-vehicle crash, per Township High School District 214.

"Speed and disregarded traffic signal" likely to be the primary factors of the crash that killed four Buffalo Grove High School pupils, per local police

According to Wheeling Police Department's press release, the major crash that involved three vehicles happened at night around 10:19 pm (local time) in Wheeling, Illinois. Per the press release, the three-vehicle crash occurred at the village's intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

The unfortunate accident that killed four Buffalo Grove High School students was most likely due to speeding and negligence toward the traffic signal. According to the local police, the accident is still under investigation at the crash site in Wheeling.

The Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit is still at the accident scene, recovering evidence alongside Wheeling Police Crash investigators. The investigators have also asked witnesses to contact the Wheeling PD at 847-459-2632.

In a separate social media post, the police department had also initially directed the citizens to take an alternate route, as the intersection was closed for the "foreseeable future."

District 214 @District214 It is with the deepest sorrow to inform you that four BGHS students were killed, and one student was hospitalized, in a car crash last night.



We offer our condolences. Counselors are available at the school from 12-4pm to help our community deal with this tragic loss. It is with the deepest sorrow to inform you that four BGHS students were killed, and one student was hospitalized, in a car crash last night.We offer our condolences. Counselors are available at the school from 12-4pm to help our community deal with this tragic loss.

Township High School District 214 also made a statement confirming the news and offering condolences to all affected by the tragedy while not revealing the names of students out of respect:

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we confirm that four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, and one student remains hospitalized, in what police are describing as a multi-car crash Tuesday night in Wheeling. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members."

District 214 confirmed the availability of counselors for any pupil impacted by the tragic Wheeling crash (Image via District 214)

District 214 also confirmed that the high school was closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to a fire the night before. However, the high school district maintained that the counselors were available from noon to 4:00 pm (local time) for the students impacted by the accident.

As reported by Daily Herald, teen mourners have started visiting the makeshift memorial to pay their respects to the four Buffalo Grove High School students. Some Wheeling residents have been spotted with candles and flowers at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads, where the temporary memorial has been set up.

Poll : 0 votes