Who is Vittoria Ceretti? Age and all about the model spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. On August 22, the 48-year-old star was photographed with the 25-year-old model on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara, California. In the pictures that went viral, Ceretti can be seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt and shorts and completed her look with matching grey sneakers.

DiCaprio was seen sporting a simple white t-shirt, brown shorts, and grey sneakers and completed his look with a Laguna Surf & Sport 'Circle Roots' camouflage cap.

After they left the ice cream shop with their treats still in their hands, the two seemed to be deep in talk. As Ceretti and DiCaprio left the store, there were a lot of people around them, but it's not clear if they were their friends or just people in the area.

Following the halt, Ceretti and the Oscar winner—who took a few steps in front of the model to discard a few dirty napkins—moved to a black car in the parking lot.

All you need to know about Vittoria Ceretti

Born on June 7, 1998, Vittoria Ceretti is a native of Brescia, Italy. She currently resides in Long Island.

At the age of 14, Ceretti made it to the final round of Elite's Model Look contest. This was her first time modeling. Soon after, the agency signed the winner, and she walked in her first show for designer Kristina Ti in Milan. Since then, she has walked for Dior, Celine, Alexander McQueen, and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Vittoria Ceretti is one of the most successful breakout models in today's time and has quickly established herself in the industry.

She has a number of Vogue covers under her credit, including the 125th-anniversary edition of American Vogue, in which she featured with Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Liu Wen, and Imaan Hammam, as well as the July 2019 issue of Vogue Germany, which paid homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

She also served as the face of the cosmetics brand for Dolce & Gabbana. Ceretti walked 41 shows in the Spring/Summer 2017 season, including Chanel, Valentino, and Dior.

Ceretti has secured ads for the fashion and cosmetics industries because to her adaptable and timeless appearance. The model has starred in advertisements for Chanel, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Versace, Moschino, and Fendi in addition to Dolce & Gabbana beauty.

Vittoria Ceretti is the most recent model to have been temporarily associated with the actor. In late July, he was spotted on a boat in Sardinia with British model Neelam Gill, though she quickly denied any romantic rumors.

There has been more and more talk about a possible romance with beauty and mother of one Gigi Hadid. Most recently, they were seen hanging out at a party in July in the Hamptons, where a witness said there was "energy" between them.