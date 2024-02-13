Who is Wendell Johnson? The Neighbourhood title card tribute explained

The cast and crew of CBS hit comedy, The Neighbourhood, is mourning the loss of beloved production designer Wendell Johnson, who reportedly passed away in October 2023. Following a long absence, imputed to the writer's strike, The Neighborhood was back on the screen for the sixth season on February 12, 2024.

At the end of the episode, the show honored their late member, Wendell Johnson, with a title card tribute months after he passed away on October 18, 2023. The episode titled Welcome to the Food Box' which premiered on February 12, 2024, ended with a photo of Johnson with a sweet message that read:

"Thank you for all you gave us, we will miss you."

Wendell Johnson started in Hollywood as a Page in Paramount studios

While the cause of death is unclear, a GoFundMe page created in October 2023 in the wake of Wendell Johnson’s passing said he died suddenly on October 18, 2023. It also stated that a memorial service for the late production designer was conducted at Carla's Cafe in Studio City on January 20, 2024.

Expand Tweet

According to the GoFundMe organized by a Colleague and friend, Amy Wilson, Wendell Johnson had a long and storied career in Hollywood as a production designer. Johnson, who started in the industry as a page at Paramount Studios after graduating high school art school, reportedly worked his way up to become a production designer.

Amy Wilson wrote:

“He happily soaked up the knowledge shared by the designers he worked for - notably, Roy Christoper and Herman Zimmerman. Wendell quickly rose through the ranks from production assistant to set designer to production designer.”

According to his IMDb, Johnson has worked as a production Designer in several TV shows, including Star Trek V, The Neighborhood, and Andy Richter Show. Johnson is said to have contributed to 33 episodes of The Neighbourhood between 2020 and 2022.

The GoFundMe set up in Wendell Johnson's honor to render financial assistance to his family stated that while he had an accomplished career in Hollywood, he struggled in 2023 due to a writer’s strike. The fundraiser stated the unanticipated death has shocked the family, who are struggling to pay for the funeral expenses, and urged people to donate to help them get back on their feet.

“Wendell worked hard to provide for his family, but with his sudden passing and a tough year with the strikes, it is a challenging time for them right now. If you are able, please consider a donation to help them with the expenses of cremation, memorial celebration and getting back on their feet.”

Wilson added Wendall Jonson who was known for his generosity and affable spirit will be immensely missed by many.

"We will all miss Wendell’s infectious smile and generous spirit and we have an opportunity to let his family know how much he meant to us all. Wendell’s family and I are so grateful to be part of such a caring and generous work family."

Wendall Johnson is survived by his wife Cindy and kids Makenna and Brooks.

