Who is Weng Sor? Suicidal U-Haul driver’s road rampage leaves 1 dead and 8 injured

On Monday, February 13, a suicial U-Haul driver, Weng Sor, was arrested after he allegedly carried out a road rampage that led to one death and eight injuries.

According to the Associated Press, the reckless rampage began around 10:17 am in Brooklyn, after the 62-year-old reportedly drove onto the sidewalk and began running over pedestrians. The entire ordeal, which lasted approximately 50 minutes, led to a high-speed chase which eventually led to his arrest.

Pat Sanchez 🇺🇦 🌻 @patlks5757 The driver of the U-Haul that mowed down 8 people in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn has been reported to be a 62yo suicidal Chinese man named Weng Sor. He had no record.



FYI Bay Ridge is one of the safest neighborhoods in NYC.

As per the New York Post, at the time of the incident, Weng Sor was homeless and was living in the U-Haul truck that was used in the attack.

Additionally, the suspect's family stated that he has a history of mental illness. His son, Stephen Sor (30), said that the suspect often engages in violence when he doesn't take his medication.

Weng Sor has previously served 17 months in jail for stabbing his brother in 2015

As per his legal records, Weng Sor is a homeless man whose mental health issues prevented him from settling down and leading a normal life. His family noted that he had a history of violence, having served 17 months for stabbing his brother in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2015.

Trigger warning: Viewer discretion is advised

In 2020, Weng Sor was involved in yet another stabbing incident, after he spent a year in jail. During the U-haul rampage, he could reportedly be heard shouting that he wanted someone to shoot him, indicating that he has self-destructive tendencies. Stephen Sor said that such incidents are not irregular for his father:

“Very frequently he’ll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this.”

He continued:

“This isn’t the first time he’s been arrested. It’s not the first time he’s gone to jail."

Daryl Singer, the suspect's brother-in-law, said that he used to work at one point in time, but was unable to sustain his job:

“He used to work, and then what happened one day was he decided to get a bus ticket and go to Florida. And that was the last thing that I heard about him from anybody. None of the family members talk about anything he’s done."

He added that Sor was often assisted by his mother:

“The mother does all she can for him because she’s all he’s got. She’s helped him out so much, renting a room for him and he screwed that up, getting kicked out of three different places that he’s lived."

Tom Winter @Tom_Winter



Four senior law enforcement officials identify the person of interest in custody as Weng Sor, born August 1960. Tom Winter @Tom_Winter NEW: 4 people in Brooklyn, NY have been struck by a U-Haul truck, senior law enforcement officials say.



1 person is in grave condition and the other 3 have minor injuries.



NEW: 4 people in Brooklyn, NY have been struck by a U-Haul truck, senior law enforcement officials say.

1 person is in grave condition and the other 3 have minor injuries.

Police are investigating how the incident happened and what the motive may be. A person is in custody. NEW: So far, at this early stage of the investigation, there are no indications that this is a terrorism incident, senior law enforcement officials say. Four senior law enforcement officials identify the person of interest in custody as Weng Sor, born August 1960.

Singer added that due to Sor's violent tendencies, it would not be safe for him to live among the general public, stating:

"I’m not surprised by any of this. He belongs in an institution for the rest of his life… tied to the bed, away from everybody. Because he might freak out. He might just kill somebody.”

It is unconfirmed whether or not Sor will be declared competent to face the charges.

