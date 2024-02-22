Who won EuroMillions jackpot? Lancashire couple open up about winning £61M jackpot while on Canary Islands holiday

A couple from Lancashire won a EuroMillions jackpot of £61 million while they were on a Canary Islands holiday. The couple took the life-changing sum home on January 30, The Sun reported.

Mr and Mrs Nuttall, 54, opened up about the whole incident to the media at the Mitton Hall Hotel in Clitheroe, Lancashire on Wednesday, February 21. The couple shared how they were on a holiday in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, when Richard received an email from a lottery stating they had won £2.60.

Another email, received the same day, asked them to check their account again. Upon doing so, Richard found a message saying “You’ve won £61,708,231, ring this number.”

Richard and Debbie are splitting a £123 million EuroMillions lottery with another prize winner in Spain.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall have decided to stop working after winning the EuroMillions jackpot

Talking to The Sun about their surprising EuroMillions jackpot, the couple said:

“We are dazed, it’s surreal, it’s a huge amount of money. You dream of winning the lottery but you don't think it’s going to be you, but it is.”

Richard Nuttall shared that when he first checked his email on January 30, he found out about having won £2.60 in the EuroMillions lottery. Later that day, when he was asked to check his account again, Mr Nuttall said:

“I thought it was odd and there must be a glitch in the system to get a duplicate mail but I logged in again to my National Lottery account to check. We were totally stunned, it said we had won over £61M!”

Richard recalled:

“We just couldn’t make sense of it. My first thought was it must be a scam or there was some mix up.”

Due to poor signal in the area, the couple asked their daughter to log-in and double-check, who found the same thing. Mr Nuttall then called the National Lottery, where the news was finally confirmed.

“By this time Debbie and I are going mental, jumping up and down in our car seats, punching the air, thumping the dashboard, the car must have been rocking.”

According to Sky News, the first thing Richard bought from the lottery money was a new set of golf clubs and golf bags, while Debbie splurged on a new hairdryer.

Following the EuroMillions jackpot, the couple has decided to quit working. Debbie, who worked at a civil engineering job, handed in her notice, while Richard has informed his accountancy company about not working beyond the end of the tax year. They also plan to buy a new family home and a luxury holiday in Portugal.

The Sun reported that Mr and Mrs Nuttall have also announced their decision to donate a large chunk of their lottery money to BK’s Heroes, a charity set up in the memory of their nephew, Ben King. Ben suffered from a rare condition called Tubular Interstitial Nephritis and Uveitis, and died at 27.

Talking about the donation, Richard Nuttall shared:

“Ben was such an inspiration to all of us. He was incredibly brave and positive throughout his treatment and it was his wish for this charity to be set up to do what it can to help lives in the future.”

The charity, in which Mr and Mrs Nuttall are ambassadors, aims to raise awareness of kidney disease and brain cancer, as well as raising funds for research.

