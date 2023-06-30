Which golf clubs does Steph Curry use? Finding out more

Steph Curry continues to make the headlines in the offseason, but mostly for his exploits in golf. Despite basketball being his first choice, the Golden State Warriors star is an exceptional golfer. Curry was eight years old when he started developing an interest.

He continued to work on his game after gaining confidence. He's now playing tournaments in the offseason. He competed in the 2017 and 2018 Ellie Mae Classic, a Korn Ferry Tour event. Curry recently played alongside Klay Thompson against NFL duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at Capital One's The Match VIII. He also competed in the 2020 edition of the event.

Golf writers have claimed Curry is a legit golfer and would be a competitive figure in the sport if he practiced for 12 months straight.

"If basketball didn't exist and he was able to go a full 12 months and just focus on golf, I think he could be competitive on a weekly basis in the pro golf circuit," said Golfbet's Will Gray. "His game has very few holes, and he's absolutely legit."

Golf.com's Alan Shipnuck compared Steph Curry to the legendary Tiger Woods, saying:

"On the basketball court, he looks small. But he's actually 6'3" and has the build of the old Tiger Woods. He hit some beautiful long irons. He can hit it 220 yards and still land it softly on a green. That's pretty high-level golf."

Curry's golfing adventures have raised several queries among fans. One prominent question is about the clubs he uses on the greens. Steph Curry has currently partnered with Callaway Golf, providing him with customized clubs. Curry uses Callaways's Mavrik driver and 3-wood, X Forged UT, Apex Pro and Jaws.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson lose to Patrick Mahomes and Teves Kelce in The Match VIII

Kansas City Chief duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce thoroughly outplayed Golden State Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson at Capital One's The Match VIII. The event took place a the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Mahomes and Kelce lost just one hole before winning it all by claiming the 10th. The outcome was based on the number of holes won instead of stroke play in a 12-hole scramble format.

Steph Curry was on the losing side in his debut appearance at the event in 2020 when he teamed with Peyton Manning against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson, with the eventual score being 4 and 3 in favor of Barkley and Mickelson.

Thursday's loss will be tough for Steph and Klay, who endured their first-ever Western Conference exit in the playoffs under coach Steve Kerr's rein this year. The Warriors got defeated in six games by LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the second round.

