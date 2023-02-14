Chelsea legend John Terry enjoys luxury skiing holiday with stunning wife Toni as couple flaunts personalised slippers

Chelsea legend John Terry has shared posts from his family's recent luxury skiing holiday with his beautiful wife Toni and teenage twins.

Terry, who spent around 22 years with Chelsea during his professional career, took his wife on a family vacation to snow-capped mountains. The couple were also joined by Summer Rose Terry and Georgie John Terry as the quartet began their trip on a private jet.

Toni, who tied the knot with the former Blues captain in 2007, was all smiles at the start of their trip. Taking to Instagram, she captioned:

"Let the fun begin!"

Terry's family relished their journey to their destination on their private plane with a delicious breakfast consisting of bacon rolls, pancakes and glasses of bubbly. Toni also posted multiple images during their ride.

After touching down, the former Aston Villa centre-back's family wasted no time in hitting the slopes and indulged in some skiing. The couple also posed for a memorable family photo with their two children.

To unwind after a long day in the cold, Terry kicked back in front of a fireplace in their lavish ski lodge. Showing off his personalised slippers and some snacks and drinks on the table, he posted a photo, writing:

"Great first day skiing with the family. My favourite holiday. Feet up by the fire and early night for me."

Terry, who represented Chelsea for 715 times between 1998 and 2017, helped the Blues lift a whopping 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles. He was also a crucial part of the Stamford Bridge side's first-ever UEFA Champions League win in Munich back in 2012.

After three years as Aston Villa's assistant head coach, he returned to the Blues in an academy coaching consultant role in January last year.

John Terry opines on Chelsea's recent run of poor results in ongoing 2022-23 season

Posting on his Instagram story (h/t Daily Mail), John Terry expressed his opinion on Chelsea's ongoing struggles so far this term. He wrote:

"I have nothing to do with the first team. I'm currently working with the Under-18s and 21s and I love my role. Clearly, the results are not good enough, and we need to get a settled team soon."

Chelsea are currently langushing in 10th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 31 points from 22 games. They have registered just two victories in their last 13 matches across all competitions.

