Who was Yuan Hua Liang? Texas woman shot dead by husband 2 days after signing insurance policy

On November 18, Yuan Hua Liang's body was found in her Cypress home, which she shared with her husband, Christopher Collins. The Texan native had just signed a $250,000 life insurance policy, which landed her husband Christopher charged with murder.

However, as per court documents, Christopher Collins allegedly cited intruders for having killer Yuan Hua Liang. According to Fox 26:

"(Collins) murdered his wife with a firearm, then went to great lengths to make it look like she was killed by an intruder."

The medical examiner stated that Yuan Hua Liang was shot once to the head and sustained no other injuries.

What is known about Yuan Hua Liang?

While not much is known about the victim, Hua Ling was around 46-year-old at her death. According to her LinkedIn profile, Liang worked as the Project Lead at HomeOne Consulting.

From what it looks like, HomeOne Consulting was Yuan Hua Ling's firm, via which she has provided her services to other firms since 2019.

What happened?

As per Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Beall's statement, Collins asked to send police officers to his house.

Once two deputies reached his home, Christopher Collins told them that Yuan Hua Liang allegedly told him about someone trespassing on their property. However, he was unable to get in touch with her.

When Collins entered his house with the officers, they found Yuan Hua Liang dead. As per the prosecution's investigators, the 41-year-old suspect went to his gym for a workout. He contacted the police after allegedly not being able to reach his wife.

Christopher Collins' murky accounts of his alibis

Collins had previously reported Yuan Hua Liang's wallet was missing. However, police discovered Liang's wallet and her cosmetic bag in Collins' locker at the gym. Furthermore, the army veteran had also told the officers that there was no ammunition or firearms on their property.

However, officers also found a .22 caliber bullet in his pants. They believe that Yuan Hua Liang was killed by a small-caliber gun. Furthermore, as per Click2Houston, the prosecutor said:

"Officers who searched the home found a sheet of paper on the desk inside the residence, the paper was for life insurance for $250,000. The officer stated that the defendant and the complainant had signed the paper for life insurance on November 16, 2021."

Christopher Collins is currently in the Harris County Jail, where he is being evaluated for his mental condition.

