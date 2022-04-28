Who did Zara Phythian play in Doctor Strange? Character explored as actress and husband accused of exploiting 13-year-old  

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke are being accused of abusing a 13-year-old. The victim, who is now an adult, has alleged that the couple committed several sexual offenses together, one of them being filming most of the abuse in an attempt to recreate explicit scenes.

During an interview with law enforcement, the victim revealed that the alleged offenses took place between 2005 and 2008, when she was just between 13 and 15 years old. The couple were not married at the time.

Zara Phythian and Victor Marke were martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire at the time of the offense. The victim revealed that she looked up to the actress for her martial arts success.

The first offense reportedly took place when the couple gave her alcohol and Phythian dared her to perform lewd activities for Marke. The victim also shared that Marke was intimate with both of them on the same day of the assault.

As the abuse continued, the victim revealed that Marke threatened to smash her kneecaps if she spoke up about the abuse.

Zara Phythian would have been 20 or 21 years old when the abuse began and Victor Marke would have been 42 or 43 years old.

The victim shared with the police:

"I knew it was wrong but I just didn't know how to get out of the situation or say anything. I remember trying to copy Zara's reaction at the time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her in every way. He just said nobody would believe me if I told them anyway. They always had a power over me."

Aside from the 14 charges the couple are jointly facing, Marke is also facing four assault charges in relation to another victim.

Zara Phythian and her 59-year-old husband have denied all accusations.

What was Zara Phythian's role in Doctor Strange?

The 37-year-old played the role of Brunette Zealot, who was a sorcerer. She played alongside popular Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Strange, played by Benedit Cumberbatch.

Phythian was a former member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts who joined the Zealots in hopes of defeating the Ancient One and bringing an interdimensional entity called Dormammu to Earth.

Brunette Zealot is known to be callous, remorseless, idealistic, merciless and rogue.

Prior to becoming a Hollywood actress, she enrolled at Nottingham’s School of Champions martial arts center at the of 13. The actress competed in national and international fight circuits and was a 13-time multi-style world champion. At the young age of 21, she became the first British martial artist to be introduced unto the International Karate and Kickboxing Hall of Fame. Other esteemed members of the same included Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Benny Urquidez.

In 2009, she achieved the Guinness World Record for most items kicked off of a person's head in just 60 seconds.

Zara Phythian went on to study at Carlton le Willows, Nottinghamshire. Her debut role was in the 2006 sci-fi film Crops. A few other movies she has worked on include Underground, The Hike, Alien Uprising, He Who Dares, Kung Fu Darling, and Brutal Dragon, amongst others.

Along with being a well-known actress, she also continues to run her own martial arts school, The Personal Best Academy in Mansfield.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia