"Whoever buys it needs to be on the FBI watchlist": Human skin jackets being sold on eBay leave internet aghast 

A jacket resembling human skin being sold online has left netizens reeling in disgust and horror. A seller on eBay, named The Flesh Krafter, is selling the jackets for $720 each.

The creator stresses that these jackets are made from a silicone latex laminate, which is made to resemble human skin, but is not actually real.

The gory piece of clothing takes approximately three weeks to be crafted as it is custom-made. In the product description, the seller added that the human skin-like finish is added to a pre-existing jacket sent by a customer:

"Here’s how it works. You send me a jacket that you know fits and feels right to you. I then cover it in a replica of human skin and either deliver it to you or dispatch it to you."

A picture showing the final product (Image via Twitter/@nypost)

As news of the jackets spread, internet users were left horrified and took to social media to express their disgust. User @OJSIMPS0NBURNER, stated:

A comment criticizing the Jacket (Image via Twitter/ @)

"Society has hit a new low": Human skin jackets leave netizens appalled

As news of the coats spread, internet users took to Twitter to harshly criticize the idea. Many stated that they were disgusted, adding that the clothing was "demonic."

Some compared it to the serial killer Buffalo Bill from the classic film Silence of the Lambs. One user, @giovanayyy commented:

A comment criticizing the Jacket (image via Twitter/ @giovanayyy)

One user, @Mpayaa_, sarcastically remarked that we messed up as a society and need to go back in evolution.

A comment criticizing the Jacket (image via Twitter/ @Mpayaa_)

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter:

The jackets can be customized

Each jacket is fashioned with two pockets, one on the outside, and another which is an internal pocket. What's more, buyers can customize their coats with added tattoos, faces, ears, and human nipples. However, the seller warns that these make the clothing heavy.

In addition to these jackets, The Flesh Krafter also sells death masks and necklaces that are made out of human nipple replicas.

Concluding their message on the website, the seller remarked that they could only find one other person offering a similar product online, adding:

"His are crap and 3 times the price."

In October 2022, a museum located in Iceland displayed a pair of pants that resembled human skin and were labeled "necropants."

