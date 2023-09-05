Why is '19 inches of what' trending on Twitter? Hilarious Venom meme fest erupts in wake of viral PlayStation post 

PlayStation UK's suggestive tweet about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom collectible has left the internet questioning "19 inches of what?" In July 2023, Insomniac Games unveiled various editions of the game that fans can pre-order, including an expensive Collectors Edition that includes several in-game bonuses, a Steelbook display case, and a special 19-inch statue.

Disclaimer: This article contains mature/suggestive language. Readers' discretion is advised.

The special edition collectible features Spider-Man Peter Parker, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Venom. While the Collectors Edition sold out soon after it was announced this summer, it was recently restocked on PlayStation Direct.

On September 4, 2023, PlayStation UK shared a tweet promoting its availability, stating:

"Treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more with the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition. #SpiderMan2PS5"

The tweet went viral with over 36.6 million views and over 44.5k likes. Soon netizens started commenting "19 inches of what?!" in response, leading to the question as well as Venom becoming a trending topic on the microblogging platform.

"SUS": Spider-Man 2's 19-inch Venom collectible sparks hilarious memes online

As PlayStation UK's suggestive tweet spiraled, internet users were quick to share their reactions. Here are some responses seen under @PlayStationUK's post:

More about Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games in association with Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is the third installment in the game series after Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The game features the two leads from the previous games, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, navigating their lives as they fight an assortment of villains including a private militia led by Sergei Kravinoff, a Lizard, and the extraterrestrial symbiote Venom.

In several adaptations of the character including the game, Venom bonds and attaches itself to Peter, changing his personality.

The gameplay is single-player in a third-person perspective with both Parker and Morales becoming individually playable in accordance with the story. The player can switch between the two when free roaming in the game's open world.

Along with the standard edition, a deluxe edition featuring 5 exclusive suits for Peter and Miles and other in-game bonuses and a Collector's Edition is available for pre-order.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023.