Why is 42 Dugg in jail? Rapper complains about brutal prison conditions in IG update

42 Dugg has revealed the bad conditions that he is going through inside prison. He was arrested in April 2023 when he failed to appear in court, and the allegations stemmed from his earlier arrest in 2020 on a federal gun charge. The rapper shared a post on Instagram that has since been deleted and stated that he is using water from the shower to heat his food.

He stated that he was supposed to be released in October of last year but was kept in custody illegally and denied bond. He was even told by one of the US Marshalls that the treatment he would receive would be ten times worse in the county jail and that they knew where he lived. He added:

"I supposed to had court today for ah old case the us marshalls then told the jail don't let me on zoom to handle the case so I can't possibly go to the halfway house, bruh these muthaf*ckas been sending all kinda guards to talk to me seeing if ima ask for something the crazy thing is they putting me on game."

42 Dugg continued by saying that he is looking for the best civil lawyer in Georgia as he is in jail for going to the gun range and for failing to appear in court. He mentioned:

"I didn't steal from nobody hurt nobody, they handling me crazy, man im in this b**ch heating my food up with the water from the nasty a*s shower. They don't even give us hot water to heat our food up aint no microwave, I can't get no visits from my family nothing. Im sure they gone do some more illegal s*it but what I pose to die in this b**ch for probation violation."

42 Dugg was arrested in April 2023 for failing to report to jail

42 Dugg was sentenced for a year on April 26, 2023, after he could not report to jail. The verdict at the time said Dugg would be monitored for three years after his release. He was also prohibited from consuming any drugs and sentenced to pay a $2,000 fine.

Dugg pleaded guilty to the charges in February this year. Although a six-month sentence was advised by the prosecutors, it was changed to a year along with three years of monitoring.

The charges were imposed on him based on his arrest in March 2020 on a federal gun charge. He was held temporarily without bond and was also waiting for his extradition to federal court in Atlanta to face a gun charge.

42 Dugg was accused of firing a weapon inside a gun range in 2019. According to the criminal complaint filed at the federal court, surveillance footage from the gun range featured Dugg going to the gun range with two others, and he possessed a 9 mm Glock pistol.

Due to the carjacking and felony firearm charges imposed on him in 2010, Dugg was prohibited from owning firearms. At the time, he was given a three-year probationary term and compelled to pay a $90,000 fine. He received a term of two months and three years of supervised release when the probation was revoked in February of last year.

The 28-year-old is known for his mixtapes like 11241 Wayburn, Free Dem Boyz, Last Ones Left, and more. He is also famous for his singles like Hard Times, Shining, Free Me, Soon, Steppers, and others.

