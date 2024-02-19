Why was Adam Westbrook arrested? Outgamie County HR director's photo in drag goes viral amid child pornography charges

Outagamie County, Wisconsin, human resources director, Adam Westbrook, was arrested and is possibly facing charges of child pornography and exploitation on Friday, February 16, 2024. The news first went viral after X user Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) shared a post announcing the same.

The post was shared with Westbrook's headshot and a photo of the HR director in a nun drag outfit alongside the Mayor of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Post by Libs of TikTok (Image via X/ @libsoftiktok)

A representative from Jail Division of the Sauk County Sheriff's Department stated that while Adam Westbrook was booked on Friday morning, no formal charges have been filed. The department is recommending he be charged with 4 counts of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child each.

As per Fox11, Westbrook was taken into custody in Neenah after several city authorities, including the Neenah Police Department and the State Department of Justice, executed a search warrant issued during a larger Kenosha County investigation looking into the safety of children

In a written statement, Captain Lewis Lange from Sauk County Sheriff’s Office listed the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office as the primary investigating agency.

Adam Westbrook was employed across various Wisconsin cities

As per Westbrook's LinkedIn page, he began working with Outagamie County in September 2023. An executive with the county, Tom Nelson, made a public announcement, remarking:

"We are shocked by the charges and have begun the process to terminate the individual. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and do all we can to assist in the investigation."

Westbrook was previously employed as Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations with the City of Sheboygan. Nine months into his role at Sheboygan, he stepped down after allegedly experiencing "hateful" and "defamatory" statements against him.

In his resignation letter, he stated the community was "deliberately untruthful and unwelcoming." He added they relished in "conspiracy theories" against anyone "who doesn’t look, think, or act like them."

The latest allegations against Adam Westbrook came from a group called Take Back Sheboygan County, which claimed Westbrook was responsible for "corruption" at City Hall. Several blog entries by the group allegedly indicated Westbrook was responsible for the resignation of a few long-term city employees.

He was also Executive Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs at CESA 6 (Cooperative Educational Service Agency) located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He was employed from June 2022 to Jan 2023. Before these short-term stints, he served as Neenah's city attorney.

As news of Adam Westbrook's arrest went viral, Libs of TikTok shared an update stating the director was a member of the Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They are an LGBTQ organization that "uses drag and religious imagery" to point attention towards intolerance and "satirizes issues of gender and morality."

Additionally, citing The Post Millennial, Libs of TikTok revealed that Westbrook's husband was a teacher in the Menasha Joint School District.

Adam Westbrook's court appearance is set for Monday, February 19.