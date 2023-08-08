Why is Asheboro's Klaussner Furniture closing? Details revealed

The renowned furniture store in Asheboro, Klaussner Furniture is set to shut down as they are dealing with unfortunate and uncalled-for business issues. The company announced the news about shutting down on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The furniture company released a statement, revealing that its lending source "unexpectedly refused to continue to fund the Company's operations."

"This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances they can no longer sustain its operations. As a result, they have made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations and is providing as much notice as possible,” the statement read.

They mentioned that its facilities will be shut from Monday, August 7, 2023, onwards. They also informed customers that they were working to assist their displaced employees and would provide them with information about the same via the contact details in their personal files.

The company further stated that those with queries and questions in light of the sudden news can reach out to them for assistance. Employees can contact the company via [email protected], while customers with existing orders can reach out to the brand at [email protected] Retailers, on the other hand, can email the brand at [email protected]

All about Klaussner Furniture, which is set to shut down after 60 years

The company is well-known for producing high-quality furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, bedroom sets, and more. This furniture company was founded by Stuart Love in 1963, and Hans Klaussner later purchased it in 1979.

This company was a favourite for North Carolina citizens and provided substantial employment too. Their commitment to providing high-quality products to consumers helped them make a name for themselves in the market.

Over the years, the furniture company experienced growth and expansion. It became a significant player in the furniture industry and offered a wide range of products, catering to different styles and preferences.

Former employee speaks about the closure

Jason Rich, a former employee spoke about the recent closure of the popular North Carolina furniture store. He said that a lot of people depended on the paycheck they received by working at this company and said that the sudden shutdown would have a negative impact on them and their lives.

“There’s a lot of people that depend on that paycheck, and now they’re done. I was kicked to the ground. I’ve been promised more money. They said we’re getting better equipment, and now the doors are closed,” he said as per Fox8 WGHP.

Jason Rich worked for the company for more than two years and said that he started hearing about the layoffs a month ago.