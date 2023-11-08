Why is Barbra Streisand quitting showbiz? Iconic star reveals book release will mark career’s end

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand, during an interview with the BBC, revealed that she would be quitting showbiz since she wants to have "more fun." Streisand was quoted saying,

"I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us."

Barbra Streisand is an Oscar-winning actress and singer. The 14-time Grammys winner has been in showbiz for six decades and has produced more than 35 studio albums and sold more than 150 million records, making her one of the most successful personalities in showbiz.

"I haven't had much fun in my life" - says Barbra Streisand

The Funny Girl star has one son, Jason, with ex-husband Eliott Gould and is a stepmother to actor James Brolin's children after her second marriage. Talking about her family, she opened up about her life to the BBC, saying,

"Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun. I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun."

Her decision to quit showbiz comes after it was revealed that her two planned movie projects have been shelved. She also talks about her life in her book, My Name is Barbra, which was released on November 7. She began writing it in 1999 and has written about her showbiz experience.

"Even after all these years, I'm still hurt by the insults and can't quite believe the praise. It was the only way to have some control over my life. This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this."

While speaking to the Beeb, Barbra Streisand revealed that the memoir release marks the end of her career and that she wishes to plan a life at home now. The memoir is a tribute to the actress' achievements as a singer, actor, director, and more. The memoir also details her philanthropic work, including her initiative to raise awareness about women's heart disease.

Barbra Streisand gained popularity in the early 1960s and 1970s with her recording career. The EGOT winner released hits like Women in Love, Evergreen, and No More Tears. Her 1963 debut album won the Grammy for album of the year. She later ventured into acting during the 1970s, playing roles in acclaimed films like What's Up, Doc, The Owl And the Pussycat. She was also the romantic lead in the successful film The Way We Were.