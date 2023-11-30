Why did Behrouz Alimoradi leave his Kia at the dealership? Seattle man recounts experience as law enforcement agencies alert car owners

Behrouz Alimoradi, a Kia owner, reported on Monday, November 27, that his Kia was stolen in Federal Way, Washington. Alimoradi later told Fox 13 Seattle that the police had finally discovered his car. However, when it was parked in the driveway, he claimed that someone returned and smashed all the windows.

After the incident, Alimoradi said he got so irritated that he left the car at the dealership he purchased it from and walked home for four hours. As per Fox 13 Seattle, recalling the bitter incident, he said:

“I’m tired, you know. I swear I’m tired about this car.”

He also spoke against the city’s increasing number of crimes involving vehicles. After multiple break-ins, Alimoradi decided to take the bold step.

Behrouz Alimoradi left his Kia at the dealership after getting frustrated with the increasing number of car thefts and larceny

The windows of the car were smashed (Image via Fox 13 Seattle)

According to Fox Business, law enforcement organizations have reportedly advised owners of Kia and Hyundai models to take additional safety measures because these cars have become popular targets for thieves.

Videos showing how easily certain devices may be stolen have been making the rounds on social media, and there has been a noticeable increase in theft reports every year. Both owners and city officials are concerned about this concerning trend.

According to FOX 13 Seattle, Behrouz Alimoradi fell prey to the same crime. He was so upset about the incident on Monday that he left the car at the store from where he purchased it and walked for hours to reach his house.

In the two years he owned his Kia, Alimoradi said he had dealt with four other events involving the vehicle and had paid thousands of dollars from his pocket to get it fixed. He claimed that this most recent crime was the final straw. Immediately after this incident, he decided to leave his car at the showroom out of frustration.

"This situation is too much bad. I don’t want it,” he said.

As per FOX 13 Seattle, Alimoradi and other owners are furious since neither the dealership nor Kia have commented on the situation.

Fox News Digital also spoke with the dealership. However, an employee informed them they were not legally permitted to comment on the matter. Kia, too, has yet to address the matter.

According to recent US reports (as stated by Statista), the countrywide rate of motor vehicle theft in the US in 2022 was 282.7 reported instances per 100,000 inhabitants. Although there has been an increase from the previous year, this crime rate is still far lower than it was in 1990, when there were 657.8 motor vehicle thefts for every 100,000 people.

According to the same source, there were 4.67 million documented cases of theft and robbery in the US in 2022. However, as approximately 7.95 million occurrences of larceny-theft were registered nationwide in 1990, it is conclusive that the number of cases has since declined.