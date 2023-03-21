Why are Below Deck fans hating on Ben for sharing an intimate moment with Leigh-Ann?

Below Deck season 10 finale aired on Bravo on Monday, March 20 at 8 pm ET.

The episode finally featured the end of the love triangle between Ben, Camille, and Leigh-Ann as Ben chose Camille over Leigh-Ann.

Ben and Leigh-Ann had been talking on Tinder before the show, even sending each other intimate pictures of themselves, but they had never met in person. Meanwhile, Ben got romantically involved with second stew Camille, who was fired, but the two decided to travel to the Dominican Republic after the show.

In the final charter, Camille and Ben got into a fight after the former refused to talk to him via text. Meanwhile, Ben k*ssed Leigh-Ann after the final crew dinner. They got intimate and returned to the guest cabin to spend the night together. However, Ben talked about Camille the whole night and realized that his heart was only with her.

He admitted that he liked Leigh-Ann and was unsure how things would work out with Camille, as she lived in the US while he lived in Australia. This did not stop him from pursuing Camille and he left the charter with plans to go to the DR with Camille.

Below Deck fans were shocked to see Ben k*ss Leigh-Ann and then realize that he wanted to be with Camille, who he had known for just a couple of weeks.

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Ben, every time you talk about a relationship with Camille, you sound stupid #BelowDeck Ben, every time you talk about a relationship with Camille, you sound stupid #BelowDeck

Below Deck fans slam Ben for cheating on Camille

Ben said that he did not want to be heartbroken for the fourth time in his life and decided to be with Camille in the finale. He revealed:

"I really like you, but I really want to see what’s going on with Camille. That’s just where my heart goes, and I’m gonna follow that."

Ben thought it was okay to k*ss Leigh-ann since he and Camille hadn't made their relationship official. However, Below Deck fans slammed Ben for cheating on Camille.

Jiji B 🌎🇨🇦🦀 @JijiB1974 I love how Ben thinks of himself as a faithful "hopeless romantic" when he's basically just done cheating on Camille!! Lol #BelowDeck I love how Ben thinks of himself as a faithful "hopeless romantic" when he's basically just done cheating on Camille!! Lol #BelowDeck https://t.co/0xkHqpvyHr

FredUp @FredUp05418174



#BelowDeck Ben to Leigh Ann: "Let's keep in touch" Read: "Plan B" if things go south with Camille. DOG. Ben to Leigh Ann: "Let's keep in touch" Read: "Plan B" if things go south with Camille. DOG. #BelowDeck

mommastarr @mommastarr11 don't worry LeighAnn...Ben will be right back in a week when he sees how sloppy & classless Camille is #belowdeck Wake up Ben #timetotakeoutthetrash don't worry LeighAnn...Ben will be right back in a week when he sees how sloppy & classless Camille is #belowdeck Wake up Ben #timetotakeoutthetrash

OverBoard: A Below Deck Podcast @OverBoard_Pod Ben makes out with Leigh-Ann, takes her to the guest cabin and then spends all night talking about Camille? Is Ben kind of lame??? #BelowDeck Ben makes out with Leigh-Ann, takes her to the guest cabin and then spends all night talking about Camille? Is Ben kind of lame??? #BelowDeck

Kristina @KLynnRN Ben’s heart lies with Camille … but he still was ok to make out with Leigh Ann. #BelowDeck Ben’s heart lies with Camille … but he still was ok to make out with Leigh Ann. #BelowDeck https://t.co/GC5kaSVI6W

Ben and Camille had a fight during Below Deck finale

Camille was fired in episode 9 after multiple arguments with crew members. Ben was distraught by her leaving and even cried while hugging her. Since then, they have been in contact through texts and calls.

Camille told Ben in the finale that she usually does not text. This made Ben realize that she might not even talk to him through texts after he returned to Australia. Camille was not ready to talk about this, which made Ben angry.

Meanwhile, It is unclear if Below Deck cast members will return for a reunion episode. Fans can stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

