Why was Blac Youngsta arrested in 2020? Rapper's Dallas firearm case is dismissed

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta was arrested in October 2020 in Dallas for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

As per TMZ, a Texas judge dismissed the case in August 2024. Blac's lawyer, Carl A. Moore, while speaking to TMZ, said that the rapper is "relieved" and that he was "happy to put this case behind him" after four long years.

Expand Tweet

Moore also praised the District Attorney for dropping the charge and said "justice has finally prevailed."

Why was Blac Youngsta arrested?

Blac Youngsta was arrested in October 2020 in Dallas. As per the Dallas Police Department, the rapper was a passenger in a vehicle that committed trafic violation at 2:40 am on October 11 while coming back from a live performance on October 10.

The police also found a handgun between the rapper's legs and arrested him for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

This isn't the first time the Memphis rapper encountered police action. In May 2017, Blac turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office in Charlotte, N.C. after a shootout in February.

Blac is known for getting into arguments with other rappers such as Young Dolph and fired over 100 gunshot rounds into his vehicle.

As per The Charlotte Observer, Blac Youngsta was charged with five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and another count of conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling - all of the counts are considered felonies.

The charges of the 2017 incident were dropped in May 2019 as per The Charlotte Observer. In 2019, the rapper was arrested again in Houston after police pulled over a car where Blac was found to carry two loaded semi-automatic pistols in a bag which he claimed was his.

Youngsta was in the backseat of a GMC Yukon with three friends, and officers also smelled marijuana during the search.

Expand Tweet

Youngsta was then charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon, while his friend Marcus Dion Cartwright was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. His other two friends walked away charge-free. Blac paid a bond of $5,000 and was released on the same day.

In 2016, the rapper was mistakenly arrested for a fraudster. Blac was withdrawing money from his account when police handcuffed him from the Georgia Wells Fargo Bank.

Blac Youngsta is a well-known rapper and has released more than six mixtapes and hit singles in collaboration with other rappers and singers. His real name is Samuel Benson, and he gained popularity after his song Heavy was released in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback