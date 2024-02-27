Why did Bobby Berk leave Queer Eye? Jeremiah Brent joins the makeover show ahead of season 9

In a follow-up to his departure announcement from the Netflix series Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, in a January 25 Vanity Fair article, revealed that he left the show due to a contractual matter. In a press release on February 27, 2024, Netflix confirmed that Berk's role is now passed to interior designer and HGTV star Jeremiah Brent.

Bobby Berk and his co-hosts signed a seven-cycle contract which was scheduled to end in September 2022. Although Netflix sent out another contract when it renewed the series, Berk didn't sign it for other commitments.

In the article, he explained:

"There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did... I can't be mad - for a second, I was. All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn't willing to change those. I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had just mentally prepared ourselves to move on - that's why I left."

In November 2023, Bobby Berk released a statement on Instagram sharing his departure from the Netflix series Queer Eye. He said:

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

He also revealed that it wasn't easy for him to leave the Fab Five and that the show was the "most amazing gift" he could have ever imagined.

Jeremiah Brent is all set to replace Bobby Berk in Queer Eye season 9

Jeremiah Brent is all set to take over Bobby Berk's category (design) in Queer Eye, with production for season 9 beginning in Spring 2024 in Las Vegas.

Brent is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design. He founded the lifestyle brand Atrio and has been featured in Architectural Digest's AD100.

Brent gained recognition after his appearance with his husband of 10 years and fellow designer Nate Berkus on HGTV's Nate & Jeremiah by Design and The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. The couple had also appeared on HGTV's reality competition show, Rock the Block.

Jeremiah was also part of Netflix's Say I Do. On February 20, he released a new book, The Space That Keeps You.