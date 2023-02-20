Who are Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent? Meet the hosts of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project season two

The HGTV network is returning with an all-new season of its home renovation reality series titled, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project.

Season two of the series will feature interior designers and couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent as they assist stressed-out families sort their living spaces.

The first season of the show was a huge success and received 13.4 million views. The second season will follow Nate and Jeremiah as they use their creative capabilities to transform each property into a dream home.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent effortlessly blend work and pleasure in The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project

The hosts of HGTV's reality series, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, are a married couple with two kids.

While the home renovation show highlights their creative abilities, it also gives viewers a glimpse into their lives with their two kids, Oskar and Poppy. Brent and Berkus make blending work and pleasure seem effortless on the show.

The couple, who married in 2014, met each other through a mutual acquaintance, Rachel Zoe.

Jeremiah was once Zoe's assistant, and he met his now-husband in 2012. Just nine months after they began dating, Jeremiah and Nate got engaged while climbing Machu Picchu with their friends.

When they got married in 2014, they were the first same-sex couple to get married at the New York Public Library. They held a reception that had 220 guests, including names like Oprah Winfrey, Rachael Ray, Katie Lee, Rebecca Minkoff, Irene Neuwirth, and Busy Philipps.

As mentioned earlier, the couple also has two kids - a son named Oskar and a daughter named Poppy.

Nate Berkus founded his interior design business at the age of 24

Since launching his interior business more than 25 years ago, Nate Berkus, 50, has expanded his reach and believes one's home should tell the story of their life.

When he was 24, Nate founded his interior design business, Nate Berkus Associates. Since then, he has grown to become one of the industry's most well-known names. He is a member of the AD100 list and the A-List of the world's greatest designers compiled by Elle Decor.

Nate, who is well known for his travel-themed collections, is currently the travel ambassador for Celebrity Cruises' Edge class of ships. He created the Sunset Bar on the line's newest ship, Beyond. He also worked as the executive producer of the Academy Award-winning movie The Help in 2011.

Nate has appeared on several other shows, including the NBC show American Dream Builders (2014), the daily syndicated The Nate Berkus Show, and Nate and Jeremiah By Design.

The Nate & Jeremiah House Project, his most recent HGTV program, will be premiering its second season this year. Nate and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, also competed in the second season of the network's popular show Rock The Block.

Nate also recently collaborated on a sleep collection with Beautyrest, roller shades for The Shade Shop, a furniture line at Living Spaces, and a fabric line with Kravet.

Being a vintage furniture and decorative accessory collector, Nate also manages stores on 1stDibs, Chairish, and at Showplace in New York City. At all of thee, his carefully chosen collections are on sale. The star's collaboration with MDesign, NATE HOME, a line of basics for organizing, bathing, and sleeping, will debut in the winter of 2023.

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project star is also the author of two books: The Things That Matter and the New York Times best-seller Home Rules.

Nate has constantly worked to empower people to surround themselves with things they love and to always live well in their homes, regardless of the size of the space or their budget.

Nate continues to be one of the most sought-after designers in America thanks to his refined design aesthetics, humor, and approachability.

Jeremiah Brent was the host of the show Home Made Simple

Jeremiah Brent, 37, initially planned on a career in furniture design. However, he expanded on his technical abilities and incorporated his passion for creativity and flair into quickly becoming a well-known name in the interior design industry.

Jeremiah has renovated countless homes, eateries, and public areas along the coast since establishing his design firm in 2011. The natural splendor of his home state and his travels to the furthest corners of the world serve as inspiration for his "no rules" approach to California's Modern style.

To show that good interior design is, above all, a personal representation of one's past, present, and future, Jeremiah carefully curates his clients' houses to reflect those journeys.

Jeremiah has established himself as a tastemaker and influencer through a variety of partnerships, television shows, and branded collaborations. For two seasons on OWN, he served as the host of the Emmy Award-winning program, Home Made Simple.

As mentioned earlier, Jeremiah Brent launched the three-season TLC network television series Nate & Jeremiah By Design with Nate Berkus. Recently, Brent appeared in the Netflix series Say I Do, which was executive produced by the creators of Queer Eye and Rock the Block. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV marked Jeremiah's return to television with Nate.

In 2018, Nate and Jeremiah launched their exclusive furniture collection with Living Spaces. The collection included classic and transitional pieces for the modern home.

Jeremiah debuted his first nursery collection with Pottery Barn Kids in the spring of 2020. Personal touches from his own family were incorporated into the stylish collection.

The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project star's creations are featured in magazines including Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Domino, and Harper's Bazaar. His pieces demonstrate the natural depth, bravery, and ingenuity of his work.

Brent has been included in the AD100 list, compiled by Architectural Digest and showcasing the best designers working today.

Currently, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project star along with his husband Nate, and their two kids, Poppy and Oskar, live in New York.

HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project season two will premiere on February 22, 2023

The second installment of the HGTV show will star American interior designers Nate and Jeremiah. They will invest their time, effort, and designing skillsets to solve the problems of homeowners by developing an abode that suits the style of the families residing in it.

In a sneak peek at the first episode, the duo meets Mike and Lisa, new clients who have four children. They live in a cherished but congested home in East Rockaway, New York.

To provide the six-person family with a practical home and separate areas for the children and parents, the team must work within the confines of the existing floor plan given their limited resources.

After a significant purge of their old possessions, Nate and Jeremiah assist the homeowners in deciding which items are important. These include the children's artwork, a unique bookcase made by Lisa's father, and an heirloom curio cabinet. They also need to completely renovate the kitchen, dining room, and basement.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project designers will finally deliver a gorgeous and unique remodel that embraces their main design tenet: to make beautiful houses that reveal a family's unique history.

The series is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project season two premieres on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT only on HGTV network. Ahead of the upcoming season, the first season can be streamed on Discovery + as well.

Poll : 0 votes