What is Jeremiah Brent’s net worth? Fortune explored ahead of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project 2023 premiere

Reality TV star and American home renovation specialist Jeremiah Brent is all set to host the second season of HGTV's The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, alongside husband Nate Berkus. Brent reportedly has a net worth of about a million dollars.

The show will feature the designer duo and married dads tackling distressed homeowners by renovating their houses into a place of residence truly reflective of their lifestyle.

In the pilot episode of the upcoming series, designers Nate and Jeremiah will be seen meeting new clients Mike and Lisa, who live with their four kids in a home in East Rockaway, New York. To provide the six-person family with a practical home with separate areas for parents and children - all on a tight budget - the designer duo will have to work within the confines of the current floor plan.

The official synopsis of the pilot episode, titled Home Is Where the Art Is, states:

"A family with four growing children doesn't want to leave their beloved home, but they desperately need to expand their footprint. Nate and Jeremiah help them let go of the past and create living spaces with an art room where they can comfortably grow."

Season 2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV

Well-known designer Jeremiah Brent debuted on television as a design assistant to Rachel Zoe

38-year-old American interior designer Jeremiah Brent was born on November 24, 1984, in Modesto, California, and is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. As per Nate and Jeremiah Design, the television personality has a net worth of $1 million. However, conflicting sources state also estimate his net worth to be about $6 million.

Before transitioning into the field of interior decorating, Jeremiah Brent worked as Rachel Zoe's design assistant. With her 2011 program, The Rachel Zoe Project, Brent made his formal television debut. He was working on the show to advance his career as a fashion stylist, but when he was given the chance to furnish and style her new house, Jeremiah reconsidered his professional objectives.

His official website states that shortly after, he split off and established his own interior design business in 2011, named Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), a full-service interior design company with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. The company specializes in designing homes, businesses, and hotels.

Jeremiah was creative from a young age and began his profession as a self-taught designer. The actor and producer has been featured in many publications such as Domino, People Magazine, Harpers’ Bazaar, and Architectural Digest, among others. He has also done multiple endorsements for brands like Benjamin Moore, Portola Paints & Glazes, Sherwin-Williams, and Baby2Baby.

For two seasons, Jeremiah Brent hosted his own Emmy Award-winning programme, Home Made Simple, which aired on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. In 2017, he and his husband, Nate Berkus, a fellow interior designer, created the TLC network television program, Nate & Jeremiah By Design, which ran for three seasons.

jeremiahbrent @JeremiahBrent



jeremiahbrent.com/blog/affordabl… Winter monochrome —shop my winter wardrobe staples via the link. Winter monochrome —shop my winter wardrobe staples via the link. jeremiahbrent.com/blog/affordabl… https://t.co/SzFWfgLEV5

While his company concentrated on remodeling clients' homes, Jeremiah didn't avoid the cameras for very long. He served as the host of seasons 5 and 6 of OWN's Emmy-winning series, Home Made Easy. Afterwards, in the Netflix series, Say I Do, Jeremiah also made an appearance as a member of a design team that planned ideal weddings for deserving couples.

Jeremiah Brent's furniture collections are one of his additional sources of income. In 2020, he collaborated with Pottery Barn Kids to develop a small nursery collection. He presently has a combined furniture brand with Nate called Nate + Jeremiah for Living Spaces.

2018 saw the successful launch of Nate and Jeremiah's exclusive furniture collection, Living Spaces, which included lovely, classic, and transitional pieces for the modern home.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent got hitched in May 2014 and the couple have two kids via surrogacy, a daughter named Poppy, and a son named Oskar. They were the first same-sex couple to wed in the New York Public Library. Jeremiah, his husband Nate, and their two kids, currently reside in New York.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jeremiah Brent admitted that in the beginning, he believed he would never become a parent. He stated:

"Because I'd not seen a lot of people like us and families like ours with children."

However, he then went on to explain that after meeting Nate Berkus, everything changed:

"Within 10 minutes, I wanted to create a life and a family with him. And it was the first time that I really believed that we could and I could. He was the first person that made me feel safe enough to go, 'Okay, we can do this together. "

All we know about season 2 of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project

HGTV's second installment of The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project is set to bring more families into renovated homes that fit their lifestyle. The eight-episode docu-series will feature Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus assisting stressed-out families in designing their homes from scratch so they can clear out the clutter and start afresh.

jeremiahbrent @JeremiahBrent Season 2 of The #NateandJeremiahHomeProject premieres Wednesday, February 22nd on @hgtv and @discoveryplus ! Join us and tune in at 9PM ET. Season 2 of The #NateandJeremiahHomeProject premieres Wednesday, February 22nd on @hgtv and @discoveryplus! Join us and tune in at 9PM ET. https://t.co/XsQyJnWgKk

The first season of the show received 13.4 million views owing to its popularity, which led to the second season being greenlit. Loren Ruch, Group Senior Vice President, programming and development, HGTV, stated in a press release:

"We can all relate to accumulating too much stuff. Nate and Jeremiah show us how we can sift through the clutter to save only our most treasured possessions and then incorporate them into the transformative design, so this is a concept that resonates with our audience."

Produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott as executive producers, The Nate and Jeremiah House Project season 2 will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET/PT only on HGTV and can be streamed on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes