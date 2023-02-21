What was the final quest on Physical 100? Challenge, eliminations and more explored

Popular Korean reality series Physical 100 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 3 am ET. They documented the remaining contestants battling it out for one last time in a series of challenges, giving it their all until one is crowned the title of being the fittest and also earning the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW. Throughout the course of the two episodes, viewers witnessed several dramatic moments that kept them on the edge of their seats.

In episode 9 of Physical 100, the five finalists Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, Woo Jin-yong, and Jung Hae-min had to participate in one final quest and survive all of the stages to be crowned the winner. The final quest tested quickness, balance, willpower, strength, and endurance amongst the Top 5.

The first Korean survival series on Netflix was announced during the platform's 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the series began with a whopping 100 contestants who came from some of the physically fittest categories of the South Korean peninsula - Olympians, athletes, MMA fighters, social media influencers, YouTubers, trainers and many others. Throughout the season, they competed in several challenges where some succeeded and others didn't.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Physical 100 finale.

Top 5 contestants of Physical 100 had to go through the most crucial final quest

This week's episode of Physical 100 began with last week's final game. In The Punishment of Sisyphus, Jung Hae-min, Ma Sun-ho, Cha Sung-hoon, and Yun Sung-bin had to roll a 100 kg boulder up and down a hill until the last person remained. The winner would join 4 fellow winners and make the Top 5.

The episode began with the two remaining contestants Jung Hae-min and Yun Sung-bin giving it their all to win. Eventually, the latter lost the strength to continue and couldn't keep up. Jung Hae-min was the final contestant to join the Top 5 league who were to now participate in the final quest. The last challenge will determine who is the fittest and has a body that is balanced with all qualities.

The final quest on Physical 100 tested the finalists' skills through four different stages of the game. It was the Top 5's last resort to take home the win. Each of them had different reasons and life experiences that motivated them to clench the title and the grand cash prize. Check out how the contestants fared in each of the games.

The 5 contestants had to start as a pentagon and keep competing until it became a dot and there was a final winner.

Game 1 - Five-way tug of war - The five Physical 100 finalists were connected to one rope and had to pull to reach the key placed at a table in front of them to open the lock tied behind them. The game tested their muscle strength.

Eliminated contestant: Kim Min Cheol. He was the last standing person on the tope who couldn't reach his keys and was thus eliminated.

Game 2 - The square flip - The remaining four Physical 100 contestants had to pair up and flip as many squares a possible. The two losing contestants will battle it out in the same game once again to decide the next hopeful's exit.

Teams included: Jung Hae-min and Park Jin-young, and Jo Jin-hyeong and Woo Jin-yong. The former team won the first game.

Eliminated contestant: Jo Jin-hyeong. He went against Kim Min-Cheol but wasn't able to flip as many squares as his opponent.

Game 3 - Triangle shuttle run - The three remaining Physical 100 contestants had to run back and forth continuously to ring the bell. Cardiovascular endurance was tested in the challenge.

Eliminated contestant - Park Jin-yong. He couldn't keep up with the pace and held on, until he couldn't any longer and fell to the ground.

Game 4 - Infinite rope pulling - The final two contestants on Physical 100 - Jung Hae-min and Woo Jin-yong had to keep pulling on the rope with all their strength. The first to unwind a wheel coiled with the rope will win the coveted title and the grand cash prize.

WINNER OF PHYSICAL 100 - Woo Jin-yong. The competition was extremely stiff and the two final contestants gave it their all. However, Jung Hae-min fell short of a few seconds, allowing his opponent to uncoil the rope just a tad faster.

The series has been an interesting watch. With a total of 9 episodes, the contestants were pushed to their limits, physically as well as mentally, to compete in the challenges and emerge victorious. Viewers have also enjoyed the drama and have rooted for their favorite contestants.

All episodes of Physical 100 on Netflix.

