Who is Woo Jin-yong? Meet the Physical 100 winner as he takes home 300 million KRW cash prize

Popular Korean reality series Physical 100 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 3 am ET. They documented the remaining contestants giving it their all and competing in a series of challenges for one final time so that they could take home the title of being the fittest individual to survive and also the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW. Viewers witnessed many dramatic moments throughout the course of the two episodes.

In the finale episode of Physical 100, Woo Jin-yong managed to outdo fellow finalists Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Kim Min-cheol, and Jung Hae-Min in the final quest to earn the title of the sole fittest survivor of the competition, taking home the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW. He is a crossfitter and a snowboard cross player.

The first Korean survival series on Netflix was announced during the platform's 2022 TUDUM Korea Carnival. Directed by Jang Ho-gi, the competition began with a whopping 100 contestants who came from different backgrounds and professions that required fitness, including athletes, wrestlers, trainers, as well as fit YouTubers and social media influencers. They participated in some of the toughest challenges to prove that they were worthy of the title.

More about Physical 100 winner Woo Jin-yong and his performance in the finale

Physical 100 winner Woo Ji-yong was born in 1986 and graduated from Chung-Ang University to become a physical education teacher early on. He also attained his masters degree from the university's Graduate School of Physical Education. While life as a PE teacher went well, his career goals shifted after his mandatory military service as a Korean marine.

During his stay in Canada in 2007 for language training, he discovered the world of snowboarding and was instantly fascinated by it. It soon changed from just being a mere hobby to making it a viable career. He became an official snowboard instructor following which he decided to take it up professionally. He began to expose himself to many snowcross boarding events and games, which only added fuel to the fire.

South Korea as a country wasn't into snowboarding events until 2010. For the next nine years, Woo Jin-yong represented his country in a variety of snowcross events and remained an active figure in the area. As per a report by Cinemaholic, he has been a coach for South Korea’s National Snowboarding Team and was also the President of the Snowboard Committee of South Korea.

Throughout his journey on Physical 100, Woo Jin-yong has established himself to be a strong player, competing well in individual and team challenges. He was part of the renowned MMA artist Choo Sung-hoon's team and later reached the Top 5 after the fourth quest where he beat his fellow opponents in a tag race.

Ahead of the final challenge, the five Physical 100 finalists gathered for a meal and discussed the reason behind participating in the competition. Woo Jin-yong expressed that people generally aren't aware of snowboard cross games. He is the first national team athlete for the sport but still coundn't enter the Olympic games, as the country decided to put their focus on "more promising games."

Woo Jin-yong said:

"There are no openings at all now. They're training hard, the younger athletes, and I hope they get to be under the spotlight and people would look them up."

In the final challenge on Physical 100, he crossed three games and beat fellow finalists. He played the fourth game, called "infinite rope pulling" against cast member Jung Hae-min. The two finalists had to pull a lengthy, heavy rope that was coiled in the wheel. They had to use their body strength to pull the rope as fast as they could to win the series.

While the competition was stiff, considering only a few seconds of time difference, Woo Jin-yong consistently pulled the rope and managed to uncoil it before Jung Hae-min, making him the winner of the series and the sole fittest survivor. Not only did he win the coveted title, he also earned the grand cash prize of 300 million KRW.

Woo Jin-yong is now an active crossfitter and is associated with institutes like JD Crossfit and Crossfit NAMSAN. He has 8.4K followers on Instagram where he updates his fans with behind the scenes pictures from the competition, his crossfit and snowboarding events and more.

Physical 100 has been one of the most interesting Korean reality series. The one-of-a-kind format kept viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats as they rooted for their favorite contestants. The challenges tested the participants' teamwork, communication, strength, patience and endurance. Every episode also witnessed a lot of drama that added more flavor to the series.

While news of another season hasn't been announced yet, viewers can enjoy all episodes of Physical 100 currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes