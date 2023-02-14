Physical 100 star Choo Sung-hoon’s net worth explored ahead of new episodes' premiere on Netflix

South Korean-Japanese Judo and MMA star Yoshihiro Akiyama, aka Choo Sung-hoon, is among the 30 participants left in Netflix's South Korean reality survival series, Physical 100.

Netflix's, Physical 100 has made huge headlines since its premiere, where fans have dubbed the series as a crossover between Squid Game and Ninja Warrior. With its episodes 7 and 8 releasing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the series is nearing its finale.

It remains to be seen who will clinch the ultimate title of the strongest person of them all. The ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of 300 million KRW ($240,000).

Meet MMA star Choo Sung-hoon, dubbed as the 'most famous' player in Netflix's Physical 100

Physical: 100's Choo Sung-Hoon is the most respected of the 100 competitors in the reality series. The South Korean Judo and MMA star’s native name is Yoshihiro Akiyama, and he is 47 years old. Yoshihiro Akiyama, nicknamed “Sexyama,” was born in Osaka, Japan, on July 29, 1975. His Korean ancestry places him in the fourth generation of Japanese, and he attained citizenship in Japan in 2001.

Choo Sung Hoon has trained in submission wrestling, karate, boxing, wrestling, and kickboxing, and he holds a 3rd Dan Black Belt in Judo. Choo Sung-hoon earned the Gold Medal in Judo at the Asian Games in 2002 and the Asian Championships in 2001. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the One Championship star has a net worth of $4 million.

When Choo Sung-hoon defeated Francois Botha in December 2004, he made his professional MMA debut. In September 2014, Akiyama defeated Amir Sabollah and improved his record to 14–5. Choo Sung-hoon was a three-time participant in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Fight of the Night and a former K-1 HERO Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament champion.

Choo Sung-hoon has been married to Japanese fashion model Shiho Yano since 2009. They have a daughter named Choo Sarang. This isn’t the first time he has been on a reality TV show. He previously was on The Return of Superman with his daughter. The funny show had celebrity dads take care of their kids by themselves, which is very different from their usual routine.

Choo Sung-hoon was also a gold medalist in the 2001 Asian Judo Championships for South Korea and the 2002 Asian Games for Japan and is contracted with ONE Championship.

The stylish athlete owns a clothing line called Sung 1975. T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies are available in the online store. He has the brand's name tattooed on his forearms.

Akiyama is one of the 30 participants who are still present at this time. "Sexyama" is an absolute savage inside the circle when he is not filming reality shows. The dangerous judoka is recognized for often appearing in thrilling matches and has an impressive MMA record of 16-7-2. He won his most recent fight at ONE: X last year by technical knockout over fellow legend Shinya Aoki.

A brief recap of Physical 100's episode 6 and the air time of the upcoming episodes

Following the events of episode 5, episode 6 of Physical 100 continued the series plot by introducing five new competitors. Another team was created with the returnees, Kim Sang-wook, Lee Jun-myeong, Choi Sung-hyuk, Seong Chi-hyun, and Sim Eu-ddeum, in addition to the five winning teams.

Episode 6's third quest announcement was made once the six winning teams were determined. Each team was required to join another group they believed would aid in winning the third task to complete it.

Six teams of the 30 survivors began forming alliances with one another to form what they believed to be the best team to play against in the third round. Following the merger, three groups of ten competitors were created.

The third quest's challenging mission was dragging a ship that weighed 1.5 tonnes. The team that can get the ship to its goal in the shortest amount of time will win the race. In the last moments of episode 6, the first team finished the assignment, while the second team could not complete it.

Viewers will learn which team won the third quest and which ten contestants were booted from Physical 100 in episodes 7 and 8, which are slated to air on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, on Netflix.

The series will air at 12 am PDT, 3 am EDT (USA), 5 am Brazil time, 8 am UK time, 9 am Central European Summer Time, 1.30 pm IST, 7 pm Australia time, and 9 pm New Zealand time.

