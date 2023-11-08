Why did Bobby the "paint yogurt grandpa" go viral? Tributes pour in as granddaughter shares news of passing

The elderly man, known as "paint yogurt grandpa," who went viral for eating paint that he mistook for yogurt, has sadly passed away. He was 91. According to what his granddaughter posted on Instagram and TikTok, he died quietly in his sleep in June this year.

The video on Instagram was uploaded on November 2, on what would have been the elderly man's 92nd birthday.

Alex wrote as the Instagram video's caption,

“Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday. For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June...He loved nothing more than to make people laugh, so having the internet as his audience truly meant the world to him. Huge thanks to everyone who’s supported Bobby boy over the years — I’m confident you guys will keep his legend alive."

In 2019, Bobby became well-known online when his granddaughter, Alex, posted a photo of him inadvertently consuming half a paint tub.

Netizens express grief as news of the death of "paint yogurt grandpa" becomes public

Bobby from New York gained popularity in 2019 after ingesting paint while mistaking it for a yogurt tub. Alex Stein, his granddaughter, posted a picture of the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter). Bobby appeared to have mint-green lips in the photo. The post was captioned:

“Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt.”

As per Daily Mail, Stein later said that Bobby's "stomach was completely unfazed." She added:

"When I say he loves yogurt, he LIVES for yogurt. My mom buys at least 7 quarts of vanilla Danon yogurt a week."

However, Bobby passed away earlier this year. On what would have been his 92nd birthday, his granddaughter released a heartfelt letter and an assortment of videos and images of him on TikTok and Instagram, announcing his passing.

A video montage of Bobby being his typical naughty self was posted on his Instagram account as a way to remember him.

Bobby's granddaughter recalled him as a humorous person who enjoyed making others laugh and didn't mind being the target of the jokes. Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to offer their condolences as soon as they came to know that he had died.

Nothing further has been revealed about Bobby's cause of death.