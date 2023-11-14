Why did Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage divorce? Celebrity hairstylist files for separation 6 months after marriage 

Chris Appleton has made headlines as the celebrity hairstylist has filed for divorce after 6 months of marriage with actor husband, Lukas Gage. As per court documents, the two filed for divorce on November 10, 2023, on grounds of “irreconcilable differences.”

The news of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage parting ways came just 9 months after the couple got engaged earlier this year. Chris Appleton then tied the knot with Lukas in April during an intimate ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian.

Furthermore, the Independent also reported that the court documents mention how the pair already have a postnuptial agreement in place, and the decision was a tough one for Appleton, who reportedly “tried everything to make their marriage work,” before deciding that being apart was the “best decision” for them.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's relationship timeline explored

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have left social media users surprised after they announced their decision to separate.

The two were first linked in February 2023, before they got engaged the next month, as per PEOPLE. During this time, they were also seen walking the ramp together at various events, like the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood.

In an interview with The New York Times in early March, when Gage was asked whether his Instagram posts with Appleton were a confirmation of them being together, the former remained secretive, saying:

"If they want to think that, they can. I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

Around mid-March, Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Chris Appleton sparked marriage rumors in late April when he and Gage were spotted wearing matching bands in April. They confirmed a few days later that they had indeed tied the knot.

The two were seen together as recent as September when they made appearances at the New York Fashion Week and Banana Republic and were even seen together at the Ralph Lauren fashion show.

The couple has not yet spoken up about their divorce and not addressed the same publicly.