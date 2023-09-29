"Will she ever serve?": Kendall Jenner gets trolled over her ramp walk at the Schiaparelli fashion show

Kendall Jenner was recently seen closing the Schiaparelli fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week, and videos of her walking the ramp soon started floating on social media. The show was held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and Kendall Jenner was seen with a sky-high hairdo, as she donned a red sequin dress.

However, as the clips started making their way on social media, her walk garnered a lot of wild reactions, and netizens commented on her lack of personality on the ramp. One social media user even wondered if she will ever "serve."

Social media users trolled Kendall after her video walking the ramp at the Schiaparelli fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week went viral. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, it has been a busy week for Kendall, as she was also seen walking the ramp for Versace during the Milan Fashion Week. As she walked for the luxury label, she was seen flaunting a 60s look, as she wore a white mini dress and tucked her hair in a high ponytail. While many people on the internet appreciated her look for Versace, her walk for Schiaparelli was massively trolled.

Social media users troll Kendall Jenner as she walks the ramp at the Schiaparelli fashion show

As social media users stumbled upon Kendall’s video, where she can be seen walking the ramp wearing a red sequin dress, netizens could not help themselves and trolled her walk.

A video of the same, uploaded by the Twitter account of @PopBase, garnered more than 13 million views in just a few hours. At the same time, many also commented on the video and expressed their views on the same.

Social media users trolled Kendall after her video walking the ramp at the Schiaparelli fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users trolled Kendall Jenner after her video walking the ramp at the Schiaparelli fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week went viral. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, neither Kendall Jenner nor Kylie has responded to the trolling. However, among the trollers, there are some loyal fans too, who have supported Kendall Jenner and claimed that they loved her looks during the recent fashion shows.