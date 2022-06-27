Why is Christi Paul leaving CNN? ‘New Day Weekend’ anchor set to exit network after nine years

On Sunday, June 26, CNN's New Day Weekend program co-host Christi Paul announced her departure from the network following the merger of its parent company Warner Media with Discovery. Paul had been associated with CNN and its sister channel, HLN, for around two decades.

While on-air for the last time with CNN, Paul disclosed that she would be moving back to Ohio and working with a local channel there. The anchor is native to Bellevue, Ohio, which explains her choice to return to the place.

Brian Stelter @brianstelter "I am part of the Great Resignation." Here is @NewDay Weekend co-anchor @Christi_Paul 's announcement about giving up the early morning grind and moving home to Ohio "I am part of the Great Resignation." Here is @NewDay Weekend co-anchor @Christi_Paul's announcement about giving up the early morning grind and moving home to Ohio https://t.co/gVF2vbOyY5

As per reports, Paul's appearance on the show on Sunday's episode will be her last one. Meanwhile, Variety says that a group of anchors is expected to take turns hosting the show along with Boris Sanchez.

Reasons behind Christi Paul's departure from CNN

In Sunday's episode, Christi Paul expressed the reason behind her leaving to the audience and co-host Boris Sanchez. In an emotional response, the 53-year-old news anchor said:

"I am part of the Great Resignation."

Following her announcement, the news was shared on Twitter by CNN's chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter. Meanwhile, award-winning journalist and CNN's senior producer Bethany Crudele also took to Twitter to express her feelings over the departure of Paul. In her tweet, Crudele mentioned:

"It's a bittersweet day on New Day this morning. Today marks @Christi_Paul's last day on our show."

Bethany Crudele @BCrudeleCNN It's a bittersweet day on New Day this morning. Today marks @Christi_Paul 's last day on our show. She's been the heart of weekend mornings for years. Tune in as we say goodbye! It's a bittersweet day on New Day this morning. Today marks @Christi_Paul's last day on our show. She's been the heart of weekend mornings for years. Tune in as we say goodbye!

Christi Paul disclosed that she had decided about her departure as early as January this year. The co-host further revealed that the schedule cut into her family time due to her CNN show being on early morning. She added:

"At some point, my husband and I looked at each other and said, 'We need to get back home…' I was tired of being tired."

During her conversation with her former co-host Boris Sanchez, Christi Paul revealed that she would be applying for a job in a local news station in Ohio. However, neither CNN nor Paul disclosed the channel's identity. In regards to her new employer, AdWeek claimed that the Ohio native would state the details of the next step in her career in the coming week.

Exploring Christi Paul's legacy at CNN

After being a reporter for WDTV and KTVB, the co-anchor joined Warner Media's network in 2003 and hosted programs at CNN and HLN for multiple years. Later, the broadcast journalism graduate became a backup host for Morning Express with Robin Meade.

In her tenure at CNN and the New Day Weekend program, Paul was the co-host of the news show for over nine years. Following the news of her resignation from the network, it is apparent why the anchor is leaving the network. As per the reasons shared by Paul, the 53-year-old co-host is longing to spend more time with her family in Ohio, which would consist of her three daughters, her husband Peter Paul, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far