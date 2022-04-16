Who is Brian Stelter? All about the CNN anchor linked to Amber Heard in Johnny Depp defamation trial

As per recent developments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, the latter has been linked to CNN host Brian Stelter. According to Marca's reports based on a tweet, Stelter and Heard were allegedly involved in an extramarital affair whilst the actress was married to Depp.

The reports also mentioned that Stelter's alleged involvement with the 35-year-old actress was when he was married to his wife. As of now, the CNN anchor is reportedly still married to his wife, Jamie Shupak Stelter. They share two children, a daughter (born in 2017) and a son (born in 2019).

Allegations against Brian Stelter (Image via AChristhope/Twitter)

However, reports of this involvement have not been confirmed as Marca cited a single tweet from an individual with no prior records of legitimate reportage. The initial source of these allegations came from a tweet from a user named Antino Christhope.

What is known about Brian Stelter?

According to his profile on CNN, Stelter currently serves as the chief media correspondent and anchor. He is best known as the host of the Sunday morning talk show on CNN, Reliable Sources, where he explores the week's top stories. The 36-year-old media personality also serves as the host of Reliable Sources Daily, which is available on the network's streaming platform, CNN+.

Brian Stelter was born and raised in Damascus, Maryland, where he attended the local Damascus High School. Following his graduation in 2003, Stelter joined Towson University and studied Mass Communication.

In his university, the Maryland native rose to become the editor-in-chief of the independent online student newspaper, The Towerlight. As per his column on AdWeek, Brian Stelter launched his blog about cable news and sold it to Mediabistro. At the time, his involvement in Mediabistro was transferred to the AdWeek Blog network, which was built from the resources of the former website.

In 2007, Brian Stelter moved to The New York Times as a media reporter, and he served in this position for around six years. As per his LinkedIn, he reportedly "covered TV and digital media for the Business Day and Arts sections" while working there.

Later in 2013, Stelter joined CNN as the senior media correspondent and host of Reliable Sources. Around four years later, the host was promoted to chief media correspondent.

While it is not clear when Stelter met NY1's traffic newscaster Jamie Shupak, they reportedly got married in 2014. In addition to his work as a host and media correspondent at CNN, the 36-year-old wrote Top of the Morning, which inspired Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show and is also associated with New York University as a professor.

