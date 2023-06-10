"Why are democrats so openly hurtful": Adam Francisco garners support after racist video goes viral 

A video of a Trump supporter Adam Francisco is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Adam shared what happened while he was at the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru, recounting how the people in the car behind him wanted the staff of Dunkin' to treat him differently because he is a Trump supporter.

Adam Francisco shared the video on his social media platforms with the caption:

"The car behind me in the @Dunkin' drive-thru saw the Trump2024 sticker on my back window and “warned” the team at Dunkin' that I am a Trump supporter. He then called me xenophobic and told me I’ll be deported. Why are democrats so openly hateful and racist?"

In the viral video, Adam was seen talking to the staff of the Dunkin' Donuts at the drive-thru and asking them about what happened. In response, the staff said:

"The people in the back car.... the car behind you said you are a Trump supporter and said that they wanted us to know about this."

When Adam asked what the person would do with this information, the latter replied:

"I don't know...to treat you differently.. that's crazy, how society is now."

Adam Francisco shared the video on June 8, 2023, and within hours, the clip went viral. At the time of writing this article, the video had managed to garner 829k views on Twitter alone.

Social media started supporting Adam Francisco after his video about the Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru incident went viral

Upon seeing the video, several netizens said that people like Adam Francisco are exposing the hate of others around them. Some internet users even said that the worker at the Dunkin' Donuts was very sweet, adding that people should be like that.

Tracy Ann Green @TweetyT2Tweet @adamfrancisco_ @dunkin It's so sad to see how hateful people are because we like Trump. God Bless you. It's even sadder it's happening in our home state! @adamfrancisco_ @dunkin It's so sad to see how hateful people are because we like Trump. God Bless you. It's even sadder it's happening in our home state!

Former United States President Donald Trump is in the news lately because he has been indicted in the classified documents case. BBC reported that Trump's lawyer said:

"Trump is facing seven charges including mishandling classified documents, and obstructing efforts to investigate."

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, writing:

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States. This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"

The news of Donald Trump's indictment came out on Thursday when the former United States President was at his gold club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Notably, the charges have not been made public yet.

