'WHY DOES THE POLAR BEAR HAVE A LITTLE WILLY': The Apprentice fans troll contestants' design flaw in kids' cereal mascot

In the most recent episode of The Apprentice, aired on March 7, viewers were amused by a design flaw in a kids' cereal mascot.

Led by project manager Sam Saadet, one team created a cereal with an arctic theme and fruit flavor called 'Polar Crunch.' The mascot for Polar Crunch was a polar bear holding the cereal box. However, many viewers of The Apprentice found the polar bear amusing because it appeared to have an ice cube stuck on its head.

However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed something amiss with the mascot: a polar bear wearing a t-shirt but no trousers, with something suspicious visible between its legs, as reported by the Sun.

This sparked a flurry of tweets on X, including one user questioning,

"WHY DOES THE POLAR BEAR HAVE A LITTLE WILLY"

The Apprentice fan's troll contestant's design flaws

In the late­st episode of The Appre­ntice show, the teams were asked to make a new breakfast cereal for kids aged six to eight years old, according to DigitalSpy UK. The two teams, led by Steve Darken and Sam Saadet, started the challenge with excitement.

Steve's team opted for a superhero-themed cereal called Power Hoops, while Sam's team picked an arctic-themed cereal named Polar Crunch, as reported by Yorkshire Live.

The team led by Sam Saadet made 'Polar Crunch,' a fruity cereal set in the Arctic with a polar bear mascot, according to the Sun. However, The Apprentice viewers soon noticed a big problem with the mascot design - the polar bear had no clothes, showing something suspicious between its legs.

Social media erupted with humorous comments and reactions, with The Apprentice viewers questioning the design choice and sharing their amusement.

Lord Sugar fires the project manager

Sam's team faced criticism for their flavor selection for the arctic-themed cereal, particularly for using passion fruit, as later questioned by Lord Sugar. Despite their efforts, Sam's team only managed to get 7,500 orders from three retailers, according to DigitalSpy UK.

On the other hand, Steve's team struck a rewarding exclusive arrangement with Iceland, ­securing 200,000 units of their cereal, as stated by the Sun. The huge gap in sales numbers highlighted the difference in quality between the two te­ams' products.

According to DigitalSpy UK, in the boardroom, Lord Sugar addressed Sam's team, stating,

"The buyers said that the product wouldn't stand out on a supermarket shelf, that's why they didn't buy any."

According to the YorkshireLive, he praised Sam's honesty and ability to get along with everyone but ultimately fired her from The Apprentice, telling her,

"However, the kids found the cereal boring and bland, so it is with sincere regret that you're fired. Go home to the two babies."

Sam, reflecting on her journey on The Apprentice, expressed to cameras in the back of the black cab that she was completely and utterly herself throughout the whole process, and Lord Sugar saw that, with his comments at the end meaning more to her than anything, and feeling she went out on a high, now getting to go home to her babies, reports the DigitalSpy UK.