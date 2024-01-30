 Why is Elmo trending on Twitter? Viral tweet triggers hilarious meme fest online 

Elmo was unexpectedly trending on X on Monday, January 29. The Sesame Street character asked netizens how they were doing, which resulted in a flurry of hilarious responses. One might have expected netizens to share positive tweets; however, netizens flooded the comment section with questionable answers.

For those uninitiated, the television character is a red furry muppet who lives on Sesame Street. The puppet was designed in 1979 and made its television debut on Sesame Street. He has since appeared on numerous shows and has become a staple in the childhood of many youngsters.

The red muppet has a massive following of over 500K and over 400K on Instagram and X, respectively. Today, he took to X to say:

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

His tweet had amassed over 72 million views when writing this article, with many sharing their humorous responses.

"Think bout that life bro": Netizens flood X with hilarious memes as Elmo’s tweet goes viral

Netizens had a field day on X after the children's character asked them how they were doing. Many expressed that they were exhausted and less than chipper. Others expressed concern for the character and how he would feel after reading the jarring responses to his questions. A few hilarious tweets read:

Despite the tweet going viral, the animated character did not address the same and the jarring responses in the following tweets. The social media page asked followers to make a wish for the Sesame Street character Big Bird. The page also shared how the character feels once he misses his nap.

The tweet mentioned above was also shared on the character’s Instagram page, which was flooded with hilarious comments.

Not only did Elmo appear on Sesame Street episodes, but the muppet also occasionally appeared on the 1991 The Torkelsons show and The Frugal Gourmet. The monster was also a regular guest on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. Due to his popularity, he went on to star in his movie titled The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland. The muppet subsequently had his own spin-off series titled The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.

After becoming a classic on television, the Tickle Me Elmo doll was introduced in 1996, and it went on to become a must-have for several youngsters.