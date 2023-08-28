Why was Eugene Louis-Jocques arrested? Charges against slain influencer Beauty Couch's boyfriend explored

Celebrated Instagram influencer and model Beauty Couch, who also went by the name Beauty Katera, was discovered dead on Wednesday, August 23, in Austell, Georgia, a few meters from her burned-out car. Since then, her boyfriend Eugene Louis-Jocques has been listed as the primary suspect by the Austell police.

In fact, a warrant was issued for his arrest on multiple charges including murder, arson, and aggravated assault among others. After a three-day-long search, Louis-Jocques was captured near the St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana, the place he was associated with as he was driving through the area on Saturday.

As per the New York Post, he has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Beauty Couch. Louis-Jocques is currently being held at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility and is waiting to be extradited to Cobb County, Georgia, for his trial.

Eugene Louis-Jocques was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Beauty Couch

22-year-old Instagram influencer Beauty Couch has been missing since August 22, as reported by her parents to the Austell police. On August 23, firefighters received a call about a brush fire in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle registered to Beauty Couch fully engulfed in flames. However, nobody was found at the scene of the fire.

Upon further investigation and search, the Austell police found the influencer's corpse only a few meters away from her scorched car, near the wood line. The initial analysis concluded foul play, which is when the police began looking for suspects, and Beauty Couch’s boyfriend Eugene Louis-Jocques was identified as the primary suspect.

Soon after, an arrest warrant was issued on his name on charges including murder, arson, and aggravated assault. U.S. Marshals looking for him eventually figured out that he had ties to the St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana, which is when they set up surveillance in the area to try and catch him.

On August 26, the 21-year-old Eugene was arrested by Louisiana police, by cornering him into a traffic stop as he was traveling through the St. Tammany Parish. After his arrest, Sherrif Randy Smith of the St. Tammany Parish area told the New York Post in a statement:

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish.”

He further stated how his department was happy to help its counterpart in Georgia by tracing the suspect and taking him into custody so that Beauty Couch and her family could get the justice they deserve and “begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

While Eugene awaits to be extradited to Cobb County, Georgia, and is currently detained at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility, neither he nor his lawyers/spokesperson have issued any public statement.

While it is unclear how Beauty Couch, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, came to be in a relationship with Louis-Jocques, a native of Naples, Florida, her last Instagram post, dated August 20, had references to her boyfriend. In it, she posted a series of pictures of herself and captioned it:

“He said I look good in red, might as well call me s*xy redd [red heart emoji].”

The motive behind Beauty Couch’s murder also remains undisclosed so far. Couch’s sister Leila Brown told WWL-TV, a local Louisiana news outlet that she couldn’t think of a single reason why anybody would want to kill her sister.

“I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing. She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this.”

Beauty Couch, who went by the handle @beautykatera on the social media platform, had over 155,000 followers. The college student rose to fame by sharing videos of her dance moves while wearing roller skates.

Her Instagram page cited her as an Atlanta girl and she identified herself as a dancer and often offered basic dance lessons to her followers.