Why is Euphoria Season 3 filming delayed? Cast suggested to pursue other acting projects in the meantime

In a statement released by HBO on Monday, March 25, 2024, the production for season three of Euphoria has been delayed indefinitely. However, the network added that HBO and the show's creator Sam Levinson "remain committed to making an exceptional third season."

One of the reasons behind the delay was the Writer's Guild of America's strike that began in May 2023 and the other was the death of Angus Cloud in July 2023. The script at the time, focused heavily on Cloud's character Fezco.

The WGA strike coupled with the loss of Cloud left the creator unclear on how to go ahead with what he had planned. Additionally, last year Sam, also spent time launching his provocative music industry drama The Idol.

In the recent statement, HBO explained the cast was not released from their contracts and that they intended to air the season sometime in 2025. However, the network stated they are allowing the "in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

HBO chief revealed in November 2023 that Euphoria was one of the shows pushed to 2025 due to WGA strikes

Euphoria is a teen drama that premiered in 2019 based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name. The show stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud. It has received several accolades and is one of HBO's top-rated and the fourth most-watched show.

During a September 2023 interview with Elle, the show's creator Sam Levinson hinted that Euphoria's next season would be a "film noir." He said the show would see Zendaya's character Rue "explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world." Season 2 of the show aired in February 2022 and was renewed for a third season halfway through its airing.

Last week, Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie in the series was asked about the show and whether it was set to come back.

"Honestly, (talking about the show is) like, as scary as talking about Marvel. I said one thing, and it went everywhere," Sweeney said.

The moderator then asked whether she had seen any scripts, referring to her MTV interview last month where she had hinted that they would begin filming soon. The Americana star said:

"Maybe. I don't know."

However, in a November 2023 discussion, HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed Euphoria was one of the shows pushed to 2025 due to the dual strikes. What added to the uncertainty was that several cast members have built successful Hollywood careers since the show premiere and are in great demand.

Zendaya, who has two Emmy awards under her belt for Euphoria, has since starred in two Dune films and several Spider-Man films. Sweeney has acted in Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, among others.

Colman Domingo, who plays the role of a recovering addict and Rue's sponsor and mentor on the show received an Oscar Nomination for his role in Rustin. Meanwhile, Storm Reid won an Emmy for her performance in The Last of Us.

With the increasingly long production gap and the successful careers, it would certainly complicate lining up schedules for filming.

According to reports, no production date has been set yet, but filming is set to begin in April. However, several reports claim the script is still being written. Since there has been no official confirmation from either the show's creators or actors, fans are still awaiting news about season three of Euphoria.