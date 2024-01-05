Why was Fayetteville High School put in a lockdown? Eureka Springs bomb threats explored as man taken into custody

In an unsettling turn of events, Fayetteville High School found itself at the center of a security scare on Thursday, resulting in a lockdown after bomb threats were made. The threats were not limited to Fayetteville High School; historic hotels in Eureka Springs, the Crescent Hotel, and Basin Park Hotel were also targeted. The incident unfolded as part of a wave of bomb threats reported across the country.

According to Chief Billy Floyd of the Eureka Springs Police Department, the chaos began around 10:05 a.m. when an unidentified man called in bomb threats to the Basin Park Hotel and the Crescent Hotel.

Swift responses from multiple law enforcement agencies, including Berryville Police Department, Green Forest Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, ensued. Fortunately, thorough searches confirmed that no bombs or explosive devices were present at either hotel.

Simultaneously, the Fayetteville Police Department received a bomb threat for Fayetteville High School at 10:07 a.m., originating from an unknown number registered to a Twilio account.

Following established safety protocols, officers swiftly responded to the threat. Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Department later confirmed that the call was made to 1001 W. Bulldog Blvd, the location of Fayetteville High School.

Fayetteville High School was placed on lockdown as the search was going on

As a precaution, the Fayetteville High School was locked down while officers thoroughly searched the perimeter. Alan Wilbourn, spokesperson for Fayetteville Public Schools, reassured that the school cooperated fully with the police investigation. Fortunately, the lockdown was lifted just before 11 a.m., and standard procedures resumed.

Meanwhile, the situation took another unexpected turn when the FBI received a call reporting armed individuals at the Arvest Bank on Fayetteville Square at 10:22 a.m. Officers responded promptly, only to find no evidence of an armed robbery.

The phone number associated with this call was traced back to a Eureka Springs resident who had been in contact with the police earlier regarding a reported suicide threat. The Fayetteville Police Department's Crisis Intervention Response Team had been dealing with frequent calls from the same individual over the past week.

The same person was identified as the voice behind the bomb threat call, and his location was traced using GPS. At around 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the residence of the Eureka Springs man, where he had barricaded himself inside.

After negotiations, the individual agreed to come outside and was taken into custody. Eureka Springs police disclosed that they had responded to the man's residence multiple times over the past month due to welfare concerns and had applied for an involuntary commitment order.

While the identity and age of the arrested individual were not provided in the official release, the incident highlights the seriousness of false bomb threats and the importance of prompt and coordinated responses by law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the community.