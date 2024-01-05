"This is a heartfelt moment right there": Fans praise Nayeon as the TWICE member joins Community Chest of Korea's Honor Society

TWICE member Nayeon garnered attention from netizens and K-pop fans as she joined the Honors Society of Community Chest of Korea. The TWICE member donated 30 million Korean won (approximately 22,764 U.S. Dollars) and joined the Fruit of Love Community Chest of Korea as the first Honor Society member.

The Honor sign-up event was held at the JYP Entertainment building in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, on January 4, 2024. Along with Nayeon, Jeon Young-do, the chairman of Ulsan Fruit of Love, Park Jung-hee, the chairman of Ulsan Honor Club, and many other officials attended the event.

These funds would help underprivileged patients who were not receiving adequate medical support due to poor conditions compared to metropolitan regions. As reported by Star News, Nayeon said,

“It is a great honor to join her first Honor Society in 2024, I have a small heart, but I will work hard this year and become an artist who leaves a positive impact.”

After hearing this news, a fan on the X said, "This is a heartfelt moment right there."

“Beautiful girl inside and out”: Fans heap praises as TWICE's Nayeon joins Honors Society of Community Chest of Korea

On January 4, TWICE's Nayeon became the first member of the Honors Society in 2024 and the 3333rd member nationwide, Ulsan No. 126. She donated 30 million Korean won (approximately 22,764 U.S. Dollars) at the Donggang Hospital’s Ulsan Fruit of Love.

The foundation plans to use the funds to provide surgical support to underprivileged patients at the Ulsan Donggang Hospital through Donggang Medical Foundation. This is not the first time the POP! singer has done a philanthropic act. Previously, she donated 20 million Korean won for the same cause at the Donggang Hospital.

After hearing the delightful news that the expenses of ten underprivileged patients were supported through her funds, she made an additional donation of 30 million Korean won.

Fans took to social media to shower compliments on the Talk That Talk singer as they were proud to be fans of her. Her inspirational work received much love and support from fans online. Here are some reactions:

Ulsan Fruit of Love Chairman Jeon Yeong-do said a few lines on Nayeon's gesture and its positive impact on the community. He said,

“I would like to sincerely thank Na-yeon for joining the Honor Society through anonymous donation so that the good influence of warm sharing can spread widely.”

He added,

“Today’s donation will help people pay attention to the reality of local medical care. I hope this will be an opportunity to resolve blind spots in welfare.”

Previously, The Feels singer was named the brand ambassador of the Malaysian fashion brand Bonia. On January 2, she presented her first campaign for the Spring Summer 2024 Daytime Reverie campaign with her sparkling bright visuals.